Jada Pinkett-Smith Recalls When Child Protective Services Was Called And She Was Accused Of Starving Willow

On a special episode of “Red Table Talk,” the hosts welcomed fan questions in a “Ask Us Anything” segment.

Jada Pinkett-Smith was reminded of a 2014 incident when Child Protective Services was called and she and Will were accused of starving Willow.

“That was the first time I ever got furious,” explained Pinkett Smith of the whole ordeal.

The call was reportedly made after a photo of a topless 13-year-old Willow circulated on the internet while she was lying in the bed with a 20-year-old family friend, Moises Arias.

Willow recalled the whole situation, saying she was offended the woman was even in their home.

“I was looking at the lady and the whole time I was thinking, ‘You could be helping so many kids right now, and you’re wasting your time with a child who has everything they need,’” she said.

Pinkett said Willow exasperated the situation when she told the lady that a bowl of cereal was her first meal of the day.

“They already think we’re starving you, you’re going to walk in with a bowl of cereal at two o’clock and say this is your first meal! I was like, ‘Lord Jesus take the wheel,’” Pinkett Smith said.

Willow said she opted to bring in cereal because she knew the CPS lady already thought she was hungry.

“I walked in with a bowl of cereal specifically because I knew that they said you were starving me,” Willow said. “I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to walk in with food and eat the entire time! I’m going to eat throughout the entire interview!”

Willow and Jaden teamed up to defend their parents, even though at the time, Will and Jada just wanted their kids too be cooperative.

“My kids were like, ‘whatever,’” Pinkett Smith said. “And that’s how they treated it. Her and Jaden… and there was nothing Will and I could do. We were just like, ‘please chill out.’ And they were like, ‘No. This is stupid and it’s ridiculous.’”

“We were gangster!” Willow said.

Even though the house call was traumatizing for the family, it presented an opportunity for them to band together.

“We really locked up together as a family. It was like, ‘Oh, we’re getting attacked,’ so the kids got to see for the first time why Will and I had been so protective,” Jada explained.