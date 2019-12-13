50 Cent Accuses Oprah Of “Going After Black Men” Over Russell Simmons Documentary

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has taken to social media to offer his unsolicited two cents yet again. This time, he’s taking aim at Oprah Winfrey behind her executive producer status on an upcoming film project.

Early December, it was announced that Winfrey would be working at the helm of a documentary focused on the sexual assault allegations lodged against Russell Simmons. The AppleTV+ acquired film, which is slated to debut at the Sundance Film Festival early 2020, is said to trace the tale of Drew Dixon, “a brilliant former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the music industry. The film is a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large.” Dixon, a former executive of Def Jam Recordings, accused Simmons of raping her inside of his apartment in 1995.

According to Jackson, Oprah’s involvement in the project in addition to her work with the Michael Jackson-focused Leaving Neverland documentary is proof that Winfrey has a secret ought against Black men.

“I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men,” the rapper captioned a photo Winfrey and Simmons. “No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this shit is sad. Gale hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Micheal jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts.These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife.”

He went on to post an image several celebrities who have been accused of sexual abuse in the past — including R.Kelly, Bill Cosby, Kevin Spacey, and Harvey Weinstein to further his argument.

“You think Oprah don’t notice how this sh-t is playing out? #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp”

Simmons continues to deny all allegations of sexual assault.