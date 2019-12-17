NotAgainSU: The Burden Of Being Black At A PWI

Racism in academia has always existed and is rooted in the fact that systemic systems aimed to perpetrate that Black students were never expected to sit alongside white students in classrooms. To this day, and throughout history, we are reminded that high SAT scores have never absolved people of having racist values.

One example of this is found in the #NotAgainSU hashtag, an outcry regarding a recent racist incident at Syracuse University, where a white supremacist manifesto was airdropped to students in the library.

#NotAgainSU Protestors have now moved to the steps of Hendricks Chapel. They are addressing the taking down of posters across campus and the closing of Crouse Hinds Hall. @CitrusTVNews pic.twitter.com/AYnfwSo3Tw — Rob Flaks (@FlaksRob) December 5, 2019

But there have been a slew of racist happenings at Syracuse, forcing Black and brown students to call on the resignation of the university’s chancellor Kent Syverud. A string of events have caught national attention amongst Black students and other minority groups on campus. Members of Alpha Chi Rho were suspended for allegedly calling a black female student the N-word. Racist graffiti was etched on school premises that targeted Black and Asian students. A swastika was drawn in the snow and a Chinese student was allegedly harassed.

Black students on @SyracuseU's campus are being targeted with racist attacks. Stand with @notagain_su as they demand #Syracuse hold students accountable for their racist acts. #NotAgainSU. https://t.co/S3LVqHa1dv pic.twitter.com/QZi40j3ErR — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) December 17, 2019

In the following weeks students rallied for Syverud’s resignation, to which he responded with, “I do not intend to walk away.”

But in a lot of ways Syverud had done just that by taking a slow course of action to address the manifesto and increasing racial tensions and incidents on the campus. He dropped the ball the day a black student felt the need to trade sleep to make a sign. However, Syracuse isn’t the only private white institution that has an incredibly racist history.

When colleges like the University of Rochester or Michigan State University defend the hate speech by calling it freedom of speech or expression that is the moment universities approve malicious behavior and racist ideologies.

A negligent administration is a faulty one.

These aren’t boomers or your grandparents who “grew up in a different time” and are products of their environments. The students who scribble crude remarks are racist children and young adults who are just making their start in the world. With the level of connectivity in our society and the access we have, to choose to see someone as less than is truly a flaw in your character. But above all, this is scary because those prejudice children are the future and Black students who attend these schools are given a firsthand look.

To choose to take that attitude to college to harass others simply because they are not like you is not only wrong but unfair to those abused students. It’s not fair these students have to rally for a fair system to be implemented in a school they pay money to attend. It’s a burden Black students shouldn’t have to carry and yet so many are taking time from studying, partying or just chilling to fight protection.

And when there is an uprising of these unjust events at predominantly white institutions, young minority students often wonder if the person sitting next to them in class is capable of these hateful atrocities. Black students are often a speck in a sea of white faces, and it can literally be anyone. It’s hard to take an exam when you can’t focus. It’s hard to enjoy the best four years of your life when you’re afraid to walk home at night, not in fear of being mugged, but of your classmates.

Imagine going to school to be met by prejudice students or online abuse and then face an administration that overlooks your pain and plight. It’s a crude reflection of the American dream works and how administrations, like our justice or education systems protect those they value most. Attending institutions like Syracuse University gives you a glimpse of how this country operates and the trauma undoubtedly prepares you for what waits upon graduation.

To all the Black and brown students, stress and feeling you don’t belong will persist, but so must you.