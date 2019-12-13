Nicki Minaj Dedicates Billboard Women In Music Award To Juice WRLD

After being publicly absent for a few weeks, newly married Nicki Minaj appeared on the Billboard Women In Music Awards to accept the Game Changer award.

On stage, Onika had touching words for artist Juice WRLD, who died over the weekend after having a seizure at Chicago Midway Airport.

“I recently had the pleasure of working and touring with Juice WRLD,” Minaj said. “I had a great conversation with him and while we walked to the stage, he held my hand and told me to stay calm and to pray. He said that he had been trying to do just that.”

“I was so shocked to hear him — of all people — tell me that, but right there in that room with him telling me that, I actually did feel calm and I felt like, ‘Hmm… what am I actually worried about?’ ” she continued. “I felt like he was a kindred spirit. And looking back now, I wish I did something differently, or said something to help.”

The 37-year-old went on to honor the late star’s legacy, describing him as a passionate person who loved his girlfriend.

“He spoke to me in detail about how in love he was with his girlfriend, and how passionate he was about music, and when he was in the studio with me, he did so many songs so quickly. He was honest and pure about what he felt and that inspired me. I know this is a women in music night, and I’m so honored to be in the presence of all of these great women … So I know it’s about that, but it doesn’t feel comfortable for me to talk about me when someone so important to our culture just died,” the “Super Bass” star said. “I want to honor him tonight and send my condolences to him and his family and his girlfriend and his friends and everybody.”

The five-time Billboard award winner then shifted her speech to give space for the entertainers in the room to exist in their humanity. It was evident the flack she’s received for her outspoken rants on Barbie radio or the backlash she got for marrying her husband, Kevin Petty, has weighed on the star.

“So I just came here tonight to ask people to be a little bit more forgiving and understanding,” she explained.

“Especially with entertainers. We can’t have a bad day … It’s abnormal to be ‘on’ all the time. But that’s what we signed up for. We’re not allowed to complain, we’re not allowed to be human, we’re not allowed to have a bad day. Because we’re so ‘blessed.’ But that makes absolutely no f—ing sense.”

You can watch below: