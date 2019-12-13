There’s been a lot going on with Moe Money since her time on VH1’s hit reality show, Love and Hip Hop. The rapper stopped by In This Room to talk about how she overcame a mega betrayal from a man she loved, what she’s learned about family from her grandfather, her biggest career challenge and more. Check it out.
