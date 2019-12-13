Twitter Reacts To The Marathon House Judiciary Committee Debate On Articles Of Impeachment

The 41-member House Judiciary Committee is currently taking up the next step of the impeachment process against Trump, deliberating in a marathon session spanning over the course of two days on Wednesday and Thursday.

Committee members are hotly debating Trump and accusations that he asked a foreign entity of Ukraine officials, to investigate his political opponent, Joe Biden, the former Vice President, and his son Hunter Biden.

Earlier this week chairs from six major House committees gathered with Nancy Pelosi and announced the process would move to vote on two impeachment articles against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Shout out to millennials, GenX, GenZ for staying w/ me as I fought for Trump’s impeachment. We stand here w/ Speaker Pelosi & the “Big 6” announcing the articles of impeachment. Stay hopeful that GOP Senators will live up to their so-called patriotism. No one is above the law! pic.twitter.com/CUCROTIKUE — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) December 12, 2019

Judiciary Committee members must first vote to approve the two articles, which will then be passed to the Senate for a trial to determine if Trump is guilty of the charges. Senate members will also have the authority to remove Trump from office if he is found guilty.

So far during Wednesday and Thursday’s deliberations, there have been four votes according to NBC News: “One to eliminate the first article on abuse of power, a second to strike a reference to former Vice President Joe Biden, a third to note the aid withheld from Ukraine was eventually released and a fourth to strike entire second amendment on obstruction of Congress.”

Committee members engaged in contentious exchanges, hot takes and debates on a variety of topics, split down partisan lines. Most Republicans argued that the Biden’s should be susceptible to inquires regarding Hunter Biden’s tenure as a board member on one of Ukraine’s largest oil companies, and also tried to downplay whether or not Trump’s acts threatened national security measures.

Democrats remained firm that “no one is above the law,” and continued to steer the conversation back to on course the articles of impeachment. At one point, House Committee Ranking Member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) walked out of the meeting after an angry tirade.

Here’s what Twitter is saying as House Judiciary Committee members seem well on their way to burning the midnight oil.