Why You Overeat Around The Holidays

Overeating around the holidays is pretty common—we all know that—but do we fully understand why it happens? It's not just because coworkers start bringing homemade baked goods to the office the moment December 1st strikes. And it's not only because you're helping your kids make all of those gingerbread houses, and snacking on the gumdrops while you're at it. It's about more than the simple presence of excess food. There's an emotional and mental component to it, too. I personally hate the feeling I have when the holidays are over. I feel so sluggish. I feel disappointed in myself. I cannot fit into the little black New Year's Eve dress I bought myself just for the occasion—I guess I'll have to wear something bigger, and backlog that dress. Do you know how many little sparkly dresses I have "backlogged" for this very reason? And every year I think, "I told myself I wouldn't do this again this year!" But, I do it again, every year, and that's because there are certain circumstances that just seem unavoidable around the holidays. Sure, when I'm still at home, and haven't yet traveled to see my family, I have my plan—I have all my tactics ready for how I'll be healthier this year. But that all goes out the window the second I get back home to my family. There's something about the holidays that encourages us to overeat. Okay, there are several things about it. Here are reasons you keep overeating around the holidays. Your family tells you you're too thin Maybe the first thing your family tells you when they see you is that you're too thin. Perhaps they tend to be too heavy, and you're actually in perfectly fine shape, but their idea of a healthy body weight is, well, not healthy. So you feel pressure to eat so they don't worry about you. Or, you are happy to hear that you're thin, but then the pressure to remain that way drives you to eat.

Or they say that you need to lose weight Or, perhaps the first thing your family tells you when they see you is that you need to lose weight. Maybe you have a family that's just harsh like that. You'd love to lose weight, sure. But never do you think about it as much as you do after your mom grabs your spare tire and makes her comments. And the more you think about it, the harder it is to resist all the extra food around.

It's nice to escape to the buffet table "I'm going to refill my plate" is always a good excuse to step away from whatever infuriating or aggravating conversation your family is having. Maybe they're having that same old fight they always do and you just don't want to be a part of it. So you step over to the buffet table to escape, and then you eat too much because their fight is taking too long.

It's also nice to escape to the bar Another place you escape to when your family is getting under your skin is the bar. A martini or gin and tonic sounds extra nice when your family is being extra, well, naughty. You hit the booze especially hard when you're with your family. It's your way of soothing yourself into oblivion so you don't get pulled into the drama.

Then you go back to the buffet table Of course, once you've had a couple of drinks, you forget that you already had a cupcake and go back for another. And another round of mashed potatoes sounds like a good way to settle the stomach. And you really can't remember any good reason to not cut yourself another slice of honey ham. Screw it, you're having a full second dinner.

Food is the activity Food is generally the activity around the holidays. "We're going to your aunt's for pancakes," "We're going to your cousin's for cookies and hot chocolate," "We're going to your favorite childhood restaurant for their Christmas dinner." The activities revolve around food. They don't revolve around, like, rock climbing or swimming.

People are very connected to their food People have very personal connections to their food, too. They put their heart and soul into their food. Do you know what it does to your mother when you tell her you're too full to eat the chocolate lava cake she spent all afternoon making especially for you because it's your favorite? You don't want to know. So you eat it.

Your mom needs help in the kitchen Your family is always hosting and always putting on a meal for guests. So your parents keep asking you to help out in the kitchen. You're in there all day, stirring the sauce, putting the garnishes on the mini sandwiches, and preparing the appetizers. It's hard not to overeat when you're helping out in the kitchen all day.

Those nostalgic, childhood foods You also just have access to these foods that you know you won't be around again for a while. There are those classic childhood recipes that your mom is making for you. There's that pizza by the slice spot in town that is only in your childhood town, and you must top by for a piece of their stuffed crust meat lover's special. You feel like you have to eat all the foods that you won't have the chance to eat again for a long time.

You eat your feelings If you are prone to emotional eating, it's important to recognize the signs, so you can prepare for the times you may be triggered. But the triggers can come out in full force around the holidays. When you're around your family, any and every issue or trauma or wound from your childhood that you haven't resolved gets aggravated. You may turn to food just to try to avoid the feelings that come up.

Your mom makes you eat leftovers If your mom is anything like mine, she goes on a crusade to make everyone (but herself) eat the leftovers in the fridge. She implores you to please eat the food so it doesn't go bad, and just think of all the starving people in the world and how inconsiderate it is to throw that food in the trash. So you become a human garbage disposal to just put a stop to these painful speeches.

Your stomach is expanding All along, since you're eating so much, your stomach is expanding. Your appetite is getting bigger. While on the first few days, you wake up still feeling full from the night before, on the fourth day you wake up…feeling hungry. Even though you ate so much the night before. You're training your metabolism to want more.

You feel you have no control You just give up because you feel this battle is too long and it will be an uphill one. It's only day five of the holiday celebrations. There are another 20 days to go. This month is clearly just f*&ked and there's nothing you can do about it. You figure, "What's the point in restricting myself today if I know I won't be able to restrict myself all month?"

You're away from your friends anyways There's also this funny thought in your head like, "Well, it's not like I need to look good for my cousins and aunts and grandma. Sure I'm putting on a few, but at least I'm not around my friends and coworkers back in the city where I work." The thought, of course, makes no sense since it's not like the weight will just fall off the second you return to your real life.