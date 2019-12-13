Maybe You’re Here To Stop The Destructive Patterns In Your Family

1 of 15

Does your family have some bad patterns? Is there a history of pain there? I know mine does. And, I can’t help but wonder if all of ours do. Historically, society hasn’t been…great. The human race has been fumbling around for quite some time when it comes to figuring out how we should treat one another. It’s not like things are perfect today—far from it—but a rapid trip through time would remind us of human errors as massive as genocides and segregation and women’s inability to vote or own land, and societal errors that, though they seemed small, had a big impact on our joint consciousness, like a world in which women were once encouraged to take their own measurements every night and anyone with any non-mainstream sexual urges was institutionalized. Yup—we’ve been a messy and misguided bunch, human beings. And you have to keep in mind that all of those dark, cruel, and confusing times of the past—your parents grew up in some of those. Their parents grew up in some of those. And so, there can be a lot of pain running through your bloodline. My grandfather lost most of his family in a civil war and only escaped by meeting a helicopter in the middle of a forest one night, during which time his companion who was with him had a heart attack, and my grandfather carried him the remainder of the trip. My dad’s parents left him with his grandparents when he was little, and he grew up on a ranch in Las Vegas—a very particular type of ranch where women who lived in states where divorce was not legal would take refuge from abusive husbands. It’s easy to quickly see, based on just that tiny slice of my family history, how there may be pain and destructive patterns in my family. Perhaps there are some, also, in yours. But here is an empowering thought: what if the reason you are here, at this point in time, is to break that pattern in your bloodline? What if things begin to get better, with you? You can assess how your parents affected you You have the ability to assess how your parents’ past (and their parents’, and perhaps their parents’) affected them, and then you. You’re smart. You’re psychologically awake. Rather than just finding your parents’ behaviors infuriating, sad, close-minded, and other negative things, you have the power to understand the exact events in their lives that created those behaviors.

You can pause, and respond in kind Since you can understand what things led to your parents being the way that they are, you can stop reacting when they behave that way. When your parents display those characteristics that you find problematic, you can actually pause, and find sympathy for them, because you know that circumstances—painful circumstances—beyond their control, made them this way. And they probably don’t want to be that way, either. So you can respond kindly. It doesn’t have to be a fight this time. They need your kindness—perhaps the kindness they didn’t get enough of in the past.

You can go to therapy That’s the great thing about our generation: we’re so open about therapy! Not our parents’ generation—nuh-uh. And certainly not their parents’. But today, therapy is normalized. People who are generally sane and well go to therapy, just as a maintenance routine. So you have the freedom to go, and to get a professional to help you to understand how your parents’ patterns (and your childhood) impacted you today.

You can talk about it, in general In general, we live in a time of communication. Whatever happened in your past—or your family’s past—doesn’t have to be a big secret. It doesn’t have to be this weight you carry around. You can discuss it with friends. You can blog about it. You can find other groups who have experienced the same thing. You have so many ways to talk about and release the past. That’s something our parents didn’t have.

You can regain control of your behavior Through all of these tools—therapy, talking about it, writing about it—you can release the destructive patterns from your psyche. You can regain control of your behavior. Though your parents perhaps, sadly, were forever affected by tough things from their past, you don’t have to be forever affected by how that made them raise you. You can move forward with a clear head.

You can choose better partners There are many ways this could manifest in your family. In my family, my mother came from a time when she was told to smile, be pretty, be quiet, and find a wealthy husband. So she did—and of course that husband and her had nothing in common, he cheated on her, and she wound up deeply depressed because she felt she had no purpose in life other than being a wife. I’ve gone to therapy. I’ve worked those fears—those fears of women are good for no more than raising babies—out of my psyche. I can choose partners based on what I want and not what anything else dictates. If you exorcize some of your family’s old, bad patterns out of yourself, you can do the same.

You can be a better parent You can be a wonderful parent, too. Your parents may have passed on some of the unfortunate patterns that their parents passed onto them—patterns chiseled into place from years of living in oppressive societies. But you can be smart. You can identify what they did. You can take care of your mind, go to therapy, assess the past, and figure out how you’ll do things differently as a parent—no weight of old, family pain, sitting on your shoulders.

So your kids don’t grow up with hate If you can eliminate all the pain and fear your parents and their parents carried from your psyche, before you become a parent, you can raise kids who don’t grow up angry at the world. You can raise kids who don’t have prejudices and hate towards groups they don’t even know. That’s how it starts—the change in your bloodline.

And they don’t grow up with fear And you can raise kids who don’t grow up afraid. Your parents and their parents, quite sadly, were perhaps raised to be afraid—their parents told them it was a survival method. But you will teach your kids to hold their heads high, to try things, to adventure, to explore, to have a diverse group of friends, and to chase their dreams. You will tell them it’s okay to fail and fall down and that it won’t kill them. You can raise them to feel that life is actually quite fun and exciting—the very opposite that, perhaps, your parents raised you to think, and their parents raised them to think.

You can chase your dreams, untethered by fear Likewise, all along, because you’ve released your family’s pain and fears, you can chase your dreams. You can be the role model your children need. I always wished I had a mother who told me to chase my dreams. I didn’t. She only pointed out all the ways my dreams may crash and burn, because that’s how she was raised to think. But you can go chase yours, and show your kids how rewarding that can be.

You’ll always honor your ancestors I know there is an obstacle you might face on this journey, and that’s this: you can feel that, by exorcizing some of the pain and destructive patterns of your ancestors, you’re forgetting them. You’re leaving them behind in some way. But you aren’t. They may have gone through hell and back and I bet you they didn’t want their kids and grandkids and great grandkids to experience what they did. I bet you’re doing just what they hoped.

You’re doing them a service by changing the story You’re changing the story of your family. It doesn’t have to forever be a story of fear, pain, missed opportunities, close-mindedness, and oppression. If you change the story, and raise hopeful, adventurous, open-minded, confident children, they might do the same for their kids. And they might do the same. You can flip the script on this bloodline.

This consciousness might be the most painful If your eyes are open, and you’re psychologically aware, then your position may be one of the toughest of all. Your parents may have lived with pain but not known it. You have the clarity to understand it and see it. You have the perspective to really see what oppression your ancestors lived under. That can be very emotional. It can feel like a tremendous burden—like you’re carrying all this stuff your ancestors passed down to you.

But it’s your responsibility Because you live in a time when it’s encouraged to go to therapy, to talk about your past, and to explore your family’s patterns, you actually have a responsibility to make a change. You have the tools that your ancestors didn’t. You have the clarity that they didn’t. If it feels like a burden, it’s because it is. You only rid yourself of it by changing the story in your family.