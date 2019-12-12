Jennifer Hudson Discusses Overcoming Fears To Be The Performer She Is Today: ” I Didn’t Start Singing With My Eyes Open Until I Was 19″

We may know Jennifer Hudson for her soul-touching performances and bone-chilling vocals, but commanding a stage wasn’t always so easy for the entertainer.

While talking to The Guardian about her upcoming role in the film adaptation of “Cats,” JHud revealed she used to be so shy about her voice, that she used to sing with her eyes closed.

“I didn’t start singing with my eyes open until I was 19. I was afraid to look into the crowd,” she revealed.

But now those days are long behind the mom of one. She is now an Oscar winner and is currently working on embodying Aretha Franklin in an upcoming biopic on the legendary singer’s life.

Hudson’s role was approved by Franklin herself, an honor the Chicago native doesn’t take for granted.

“And she said, I’ve made my choice, and I’ve decided that it’s going to be you,” Hudson said of the new role. “And so to know it’s now happening, I think I’m in shock. You all for real? It’s happening now.”

Before we see JHud as Aretha we will see her as a totally different character, hell it’s not even human–it’s a cat. Jennifer explained that learning to tell a story as cat was a whole new learning experience.

“You know, that was a discovery. How do you be a cat? As a human, I sat with that for ever. Then, wait a minute, I’ve got to sing ‘Memory?’ Hoo! As a cat. It was the most bizarre – not in a bad way – and unique experience. I was like, ‘What do I do?’ Especially with a character like Grizabella. I feel like she’s the heart of the story…I think that’s the cool thing, because no one knows what to expect. It’s so exciting!” she told The Guardian.