She Tried It Home Edition! The Purple Pillows

A month ago, I wrote about my quest for all things luxury in my new apartment, which led me to the Allswell Luxe Hybrid Mattress that I absolutely love. A mattress and sturdy bed aren’t the only things that guarantee a good night’ sleep, though. If your body’s going to rest on something comfortable, your head should too, right?

Historically, I’ve been that person with anywhere from six to eight pillows on my bed. That’s partially because I had my pillows for sleeping on and the pillows that went inside my decorative shams. But eventually, my pillows became so deflated I needed all of them to sleep on just to get a decent night’s rest. While picking out things for my new place, I already decided I was not about to head to Target like I had in the past and walk out with my arms full of cotton down alternatives that would disappointment in a matter of months. So I took to the Internet to find the best of the best in the pillow world, and that’s when I happened upon Purple.

The phrase “choose how you snooze” is what first drew me to The Purple Plush Pillow. I love having options and when I saw I could simply zip or unzip the pillow to adjust it to my comfort level I was sold.

I prefer my pillows on the firm side so I kept my pillows zipped the first night I slept on them and I haven’t changed since. I truly didn’t think it was possible for a pillow to be firm and soft at the same time, but night after night, the Plush Pillow proves it can. It’s only been 10 weeks since I’ve started using them, but the difference in quality from the pillows I’m used to is obvious. I love how the pillows rebound and maintain their fluffiness, and because they’re specially designed with cooling and moisture-wicking technologies, you don’t get that sticky feeling that typically comes when you sweat in your sleep and have to keep turning your pillow to the other side for a little coolness. What’s even better is two pillows is all I need.

(PS: If you’re going to get top-notch pillows, you should splurge on nice cases for them. I chose Parachute’s Percale Venice Bedding Set which comes with a fitted sheet, duvet cover, optional top sheet, and a set of pillowcases. All of the items are crafted in Portugal from 100% premium, certified long-staple Egyptian cotton and they are amazing to sleep on, especially when you’ve upgraded all of the other elements of your bedding.

So, I love my Plush Pillows so much that when the brand reached out to me and asked whether I wanted to try their new Harmony Pillow I was a little hesitant — I thought, How could it get any better than this? But when a product is called “the greatest pillow ever invented,” you have to give it a try.

The Harmony Pillow differs from the Plush Pillow in that it’s made up of a patented Purple Grid™ Hex, which is the result of more than one-and-half years of testing to create the perfect balance of softness, coolness, and responsive No Pressure® Support. That technology allows the Harmony pillow to instantly adapt to your head and neck for optimum comfort, and the 1,500 open air channels in the design allow air to flow continuously so night sweats are not a thing.

I’d love to tell you my experience with the pillow, but I feel like my dad’s makes a better point. I let my dad sleep on Harmony when he came to visit me one weekend, but I forgot to ask him how he liked it. When he came back down for Thanksgiving, I didn’t even have to ask. When I came out of my closet with his bedding, my dad literally yelled, “Yes! You have the best pillows!” which was all the proof I needed that Purple really had made “the greatest pillow ever invented.” The Harmony Pillow is pricier than the Plush Pillow ($159 vs $49) so it’s important to note that you only need one. And if you’re going to only have one pillow, it might as well be great.