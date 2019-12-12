Jersey City Shooting: Suspects Had Possible Ties To Black Hebrew Israelites, Police Say

The two Black suspects in a deadly Jersey City shooting on Tuesday were reportedly involved in a separate homicide, and one of the suspects was formerly linked to the Black Hebrew Israelites, according to multiple reports.

A total of six people were killed, including the two suspects, spurring from a shooting that took place at a local cemetery which claimed the life of a New Jersey detective named Joseph Seals. Following, three bystanders, Mindel Ferencz, 33, Moshe Deutsch, and Miguel Douglas Rodriguez, 49, were killed inside of a Kosher grocery store during a shootout with local police. Two funerals were held on Tuesday, one for Deutsch, whose service was in Brooklyn, and for Ferencz, who was laid to rest in Jersey City.

On Wednesday police released the names of the suspects David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50.

Jersey City shooting suspect left behind a handwritten note: 'My creator makes me do this' https://t.co/OA3eZ4kZyV pic.twitter.com/PszWcmCuvx — New York Post (@nypost) December 12, 2019

Shortly after the assailants were identified, the The New York Times reported that authorities were investigating Anderson’s alleged ties to the Black Israelites. The Southern Poverty Law Center, a respected organization which tracks hate crimes and hate groups in America, has identified the Black Israelites as a hate group.

Certain sects of the religious group, “generally believe that the 12 tribes of Israel defined in the Old Testament are different ethnic groups, or nations, and that white people are not among them,” the Times writes. However, the group has not previously been linked to any former mass acts of violence.

Authorities reportedly discovered a manifesto-style note in a U-haul van used by the suspects, which contained “ramblings,” anti-semitic and anti-law enforcement language, written by Anderson. Police also recovered a live pipe bomb from the vehicle.

A former neighbor of Graham’s who wished to remain unidentified, told the Times that she had a positive, nurturing demeanor when she first moved into her Elizabeth City condo in 2011.

“She was nice, she had a caring nature, she was a standup person,” he said.

However, he noticed a change after she met Anderson, describing it as “Jekyll and Hyde.” He said Anderson moved into Graham’s condo within days of the two meeting in 2017.

“David came out of nowhere and flipped her life around,” he said, adding, “It was like we didn’t know her anymore.” The neighbor said he would sometimes hear Anderson playing religious recordings, while also loudly interpreting bible verses and chanting. Occasionally he would overhear Graham join in on the chanting, but felt she sounded “coerced.”

Sometime in 2018, Graham’s condo went into foreclosure after she stopped making payments on common charges. The two were evicted, but the neighbor said they would break in often and leave by 6 p.m.

The account given by the neighbor, provides important insight that Graham may have been radicalized by her partner during the course of their relationship.

Police believe Graham and Anderson were living in the van. On Tuesday, Detective Seals reportedly approached the van because it had been identified as the car involved in the recent killing of a man in the nearby city of Bayonne, the Times reports. The victim, a 34-year-old car service driver named Michael Rumberger, died from trauma to the head on Saturday, according to NJ.com.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal told reporters during a Wednesday press conference that Graham and Anderson were believed to be linked to Rumberger’s death.