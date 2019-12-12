NFL “Moved On” From Colin Kaepernick After Workout Debacle

The NFL has officially “moved on” after Colin Kapernick changed his Atlanta NFL workout location after the league failed to give the athlete a standard liability waiver.

Kaepernick was invited to work out in front of NFL scouts in November after years of being shut out of the organization for his kneeling protests against police violence.

But when they day came, the 32-year-old changed the location of the private workout 30 minutes before it began, because the league would not allow Kapernick’s own film crew into the the venue. The waiver Kaperrnick was told to sign was also considered “unusual” by his camp.

In a press conference with the media post his workout, Kaepernick said of the event, “It’s important that y’all are here. Y’all been attacked for the last three years, you continue to be attacked. We appreciate what y’all do, we appreciate you being here today, we appreciate the work you do for the people in telling the truth. That’s what we want in everything. I’ve been ready for three years. I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here today and showed it in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, the 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running, stop running from the truth, stop running from the people. Around here, we’re ready to play, we’re ready to go anywhere, my agent Jeff Nalley is ready to talk to any team. I’ll interview with any team at any time.

Kapernick was labeled a “no show” after the stint, and now the league’s commissioner, Roger Goddell, is saying the league has “moved on” from the quarterback.

“This was … about creating an opportunity, which Colin’s representatives came out in early October and we created that opportunity. It was a unique opportunity — an incredible opportunity and he chose not to take it. I understand that. And we’ve moved on here,” Goodell said at the National Football League owners’ meetings in Texas.

Kapernick hasn’t posted about the workout since he thanked fans on social media for supporting him two weeks ago.

“A huge thank you to all the people that made this happen in Atlanta. From our receivers @brice_butler, @_elling10, @jveasy_, @ariwerts – my trainer @hidalgoj8, all of the educators at Charles Drew High School & so many more behind the scenes. This would not have been possible without all of you. We stay ready. ”