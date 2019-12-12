Women Who Claim Future Fathered Their Children Test Kids’ DNA To Determine Siblingship…See What They Discovered

For months now, two women, Haitian model Eliza Reign and Cindy Renae Parker have claimed that Future is the father of their children, a daughter Reign Wilburn and son Legend Wilburn. They have each sought to have the rapper take a DNA test to prove or disprove their claims, entitling them to child support. But he has refused, avoiding the paternity tests.

Future’s lawyers have been served in Georgia.

But he’s a slippery dude. And they haven’t been able to catch him long enough for him to take the test.

So Reign and Parker took matters into their own hands. The two women collected DNA samples from their own children to determine if they share a parent.

Both of the women shared the results of the DNA test on their Instagram pages. Reign posted the results without comment.

But in her Instagram stories, she wrote: “I don’t know who tf my baby daddy is…I can confirm whoever it is also got @xocindyrenae pregnant too! Issa Small World. [crying laughing emoji]”

The DNA test results about the possibility of sibling-ship between Legend and Reign, the testing agency wrote:

“DNA rest was done to determine siblingship of the alleged siblings. Based on testing results obtained from analyses of the DNA loci listed, the probability of half-siblingship is 99.999996%. The likelihood that they share a common biological parent is 30,462,556 to 1. The probability of siblingship is calculated by comparing to an unrested, unrelated random individual of the Black population (assumes prior probability equals 0.50).”

Cindy Renae also shared the results with her thoughts about Future.

“Legend can be avoided. Even the court system can be avoided. However, one thing that is for sure, is charity starts at the home and family is everything, regardless of the circumstances.”

So yes they are siblings. And since both women claim Future is the father…it’s pretty clear that their claims are true. In which case, Future needs to stop playing, take the DNA test and at the very least come up off that child support. And at the most, be an active, participatory parent in his children’s lives.