R. Kelly’s Ex Drea Kelly Plans To Sue Lifetime Over “Surviving R. Kelly II” Trailer

A day after the trailer for “Surviving R. Kelly II” dropped, R. Kelly’s estranged ex-wife, Drea Kelly, says she intends on suing Lifetime for misleading the public.

Kelly appears in a trailer for the series, but she told TMZ she was not involved with the next installment of the film and wants to create distance between her and this portion of the series. The new trailer uses a clip of Drea from the original documentary which premiered in January 2019.

“When they brought the idea to me, I let them know that know that in no way, shape, form or fashion will I be a part of it,” Kelly said.

The documentary shared the stories of numerous women who claim they were the subject of repeated instances of sexual and physical abuse administered by the singer. Filmmakers also interviewed some of Kelly’s former acquaintances, business partners and family members, who gave insight into the inner workings of Kelly’s personality, while also revealing many dark secrets from the singer’s past.

Kelly claims that after the documentary aired, she was the subject of many attacks and believes the network and the film’s production company offered little to no support for the women who came forward. Kelly referenced a bomb threat which occurred during a New York premiere for the documentary in December 2018.

“They put us on a bus and transported us back to the hotel, of which were under our names, no aliases, no security, then we go off to the airport the next day, no security,” she continued.

“Because if this is to be a partnership and to bring awareness, and we’re standing in the gap, and especially me as an advocate, then how do we then leverage the position we’re in after having the platform and the documentary?” Kelly said. “And it was pretty much, ‘We got our ratings, we got our marketing dollars, we got our numbers, goodbye. See you! And whatever happens, happens.'”

Kelly claims that her requests to not contact her children that she shares with the singer, or any of her family members for interviews, went unheard.

She claims that after the documentary premiered she did not hear from the documentaries producers for important milestones for victims, like Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which occurs takes place during the month of October every year. Kelly has a foundation for survivors and shared that she was disappointed that neither the network, nor producers reached out to her during that time.

“During the month of October, no one even reached out to me during Domestic Violence Awareness month, and what I’m doing in my advocacy, yet everyone wants to interview me when it’s some bulls–t about him,” she said.