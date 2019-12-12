How Your Career Approach Changes In A Relationship

1 of 15

I used to be a bit lost in my career. I didn't think I was lost—I thought I was "hustling." What that really looked like was I was blindly accepting every gig, every networking coffee date, and every single "opportunity" that came my way, not really capable of recognizing a true opportunity. There was a lot of wasted energy—a lot of dead ends. I wasn't great at thinking of what the end goal was, and which opportunities would actually lead me there. I wasn't thinking about what sorts of professionals I should have been surrounding myself with. Anyone who wanted to exchange information—I was eager to give them my card and grab a coffee. A few things changed as I got a bit older, and those things helped me become more focused. First of all, I learned to recognize the big talkers who say a lot and do very little—the ones who plan on riding the coattails of others, talk a big game, but actually don't have one single concrete step of any plan prepared. They're a lot of hype, and it's easy to get drawn into that hype. But, I've learned to identify those folks now (and to do a little research on them, if I'm still not quite sure). I also started to think not just about what things I wanted to accomplish in my career but what my values are as a person, and how I might align my career goals with those values. And, finally, one big thing that changed was I found a good partner! Romantic partner, that is. Finding your person is affirming in so many ways. It has a way of shining a light on all the areas of your life that need improvement, what you're doing right, and what you're doing wrong. That pertains to your career, too. Here is how your career approach changes when you're in a good relationship. Less tolerance for flirtatious colleagues I didn't quite realize just how many men I worked with before who danced around the line without crossing the line. What I mean is that they would almost say things that were inappropriate, but they'd never outright make a move on me, try to sleep with me, or anything like that. However, they dangled this idea out there—they let me know that they wanted something more than a professional relationship, if I were down. I completely don't associate with them anymore.

You hope your partner would do the same I realized, hey, how would my partner feel if he knew I worked with a guy who constantly makes jokes about what a great team we'd make if we got married? Or who "jokingly" asked if we should just share a hotel room on this work trip. I know that I personally wouldn't like it if he worked closely with women who crossed that line with him. So I just did what I think is the respectful thing to do, and cut those ties. Honestly, it's for the best—those men never had my career interests at heart anyways.

You're more selective of who you work with I'm generally more selective of who I work with now. I don't just think things like, "Is this person skilled?" or "Is this person well-connected?" I also ask myself, "Is this person a good person? Would I be proud to tell people I've teamed up with this person?" There are a lot of skilled and well-connected people out there: I should also look, within that group, for those who share my values.

You know your partner sees all Finding your life partner means always having someone around who really gets you. I could try, in the past, to lie to myself and tell myself that someone I was working with was a good person. But, my partner sees right through that. I know that if I choose to work with someone with different values from my own, he'll spot it right away, and he'll say something about it. He keeps me honest that way.

You seek more work-life balance Naturally, I seek a little more work-life balance. I do have someone waiting at home for me. I don't just blindly say yes to tasks to that can wait until tomorrow. I don't accept any and every invitation to a networking event. I'm pickier. I'm more demanding about the quality of those events. Ultimately, I do try to structure my day to have a bit more work-life balance so I can be with my partner. I pay more attention to my work-life balance.

You ignore the peer pressure to not have a life I also have learned what total BS it is when my single colleagues tease me for wanting to go home to my partner. They insinuate I'm not as hard working as they are or not as dedicated as they are. The truth is that those are the lies they need to tell themselves (that they're just so busy with work) to feel better about not having a personal life. When they "work harder" than me, they just go get drunk, with colleagues, at a bar, while I'm at home with my partner, and they call it networking.

You see your relationship enhances your career I see how much my relationship enhances my career. Sometimes, I don't even realize I'm onto a great idea when I am. I may just be casually talking out lout, but my partner—who knows my mind and my skillset—will stop me and say, "Hey! That's a good idea! Talk more about that!" He's really good at identifying what I'm good at and how I can best put my talents to use.

It doesn't take away from it, as you once thought I used to fear that being in a relationship would get in the way of my career. And I know many individuals who still think that's true. I have two male friends who just broke up with lovely girlfriends because, as they said, "The relationship was interfering with my career." Ugh. That makes my stomach turn. They probably did what men often do, which is to look at their life as separated into personal life and professional life, never letting their partner into their professional world, and feeling that they had to choose between one and the other. They never gave their partners a chance to be a part of their professional world.

You might become more focused I've found myself more focused and driven since getting into this relationship. Before, I had some tasks that I told myself I'd get to eventually. There were a lot of goals that I was putting off, just chipping away at every so often, when it was convenient. But since getting into a relationship, I've found myself more organized, and more driven.

You want to make your partner proud I think I've become more driven for many reasons, one of which is that there's someone holding me accountable. I tell my partner I want to do this or that for my career, and he follows up. He asks how I'm doing with that—he asks if I've made progress. It's good to have someone keeping an eye on me like that. Also, I just want to make him proud.

You can ignore all the noise I have gotten better at ignoring the noise and recognizing the "opportunities" that aren't real opportunities, and aren't actually in line with my goals. I've become more realistic with myself about that because, every time I pursue one of those, it's less time I spend with my partner—and I'm happy to forego a little time with him for something that will actually help my career. But I've just started thinking more critically about that.

And make better use of your time I've started honing in on which opportunities really matter. I think that, since I have a person with whom I want to spend time, I have to get better at scheduling. We have to look at our schedules, figure out the times we can both be together, and then make the most of the other hours that we dedicate to our careers. I may have a few less hours a week to dedicate to my career now, but I actually do even more in that time than I did when I was single. I've become better at time management. When I was single I thought, "I have all the time in the world to work" and then…would take all the time in the world.

You like to work with others in relationships Not to be exclusive, but I have found that, if I have my choice in the matter, I prefer to work with others in relationships. They, too, want to get this project done at a decent hour so they can go home to their partners. They're respectful of me, not trying to flirt or cross any lines. They seem focused and driven, probably because they have someone to provide for beyond themselves.

I consult others more I used to be a bit stubborn about my ideas. I didn't really ask for much feedback or consult others. I would just go, full speed ahead, with an idea I had, without asking those around me if they had any input. But, when you're in a relationship, you get used to getting feedback. That's actually made me more prone to asking my colleagues for feedback, too, which is very productive.