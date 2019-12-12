Signs Your Childhood Bullying Is Still Affecting You

1 of 15

of 15

Being bullied during childhood can really affect someone’s psychology for a lifetime if that person doesn’t seek counseling. “Everyone gets bullied as a kid” some people say. But, not everyone gets bullied severely and, honestly, no, not everyone gets bullied. Most individuals probably experienced a handful of embarrassing and emotionally painful incidents when they were kids or teens—like being blamed for the fart in class or having a photo of them making out with someone circle Facebook. But those incidents fade away, as the new, more exciting, more scandalous event that happened to somebody else grabs everyone’s attention. That kind of stuff happens to most of us as kids. Kids who experience severe and ongoing bullying, though—that’s a different story. Those children aren’t just the victims of a rare incident. They are the targets on the minds of their bullies every day. There is a bully who gets up every day and asks, “How will I torment that one kid today?” That child isn’t just the victim of circumstance or bad luck one day: her bullies seek to torture her, every day. They make sure it happens. If you have children, you should know the signs that your kid may be the victim of this sort of behavior. Today, however, we aren’t talking about taking care of our children: we’re talking about taking care of ourselves. Childhood bullying is often at the root of destructive and unhealthy patterns in adults. It can be hard to admit that something that happened so long ago still controls our lives so much—but we are so fragile as children. What happens then can make an imprint in our minds for life. If you think that’s the case for you, it’s never too late to seek counseling. Here are signs your childhood bullying still impacts you today. via GIPHY You dislike the most liked person Anywhere you go—a work event, a friend’s party, a dinner party, a workout class—you first identify who appears to be the most popular person there, and decide you dislike that person. You feel wary of that person. In the past, your experience with popular individuals was that they were not nice to you, and you still carry that fear with you.

via GIPHY You avoid groups You feel intimidated by groups. Arriving at an event where there are several groups makes you instantly feel nervous. You fear that if you try to approach the groups, they will spurn you in some way, or they may reject you and criticize you. Your instant reaction to a group is I don’t like this I need to get away.

via GIPHY You assume compliments are sarcastic You don’t trust a compliment. If someone says something nice about your appearance or your work or your personality, you feel your warning signals come on. You don’t want to say thank you, for fear that it makes you vulnerable to some subsequent attack that will come next. You fear that they are bating you, in order to tease you.

via GIPHY You assume people are talking about you You often believe that people are talking about you. If you go into a room and people lower their voices or stop talking, you instantly believe they are speaking about you. Or if a group across the room is talking and anyone looks at you from the group just once, you believe they are talking about you.

via GIPHY You get defensive if strangers talk to you If a stranger just tries to talk to you in a friendly manner—let’s say someone approaches you at a bar or a party—your immediate thought is, “What does this person want? What’s the catch here?” and you show it in your tone and body language. People often say things to you like, “Hey, I was just making conversation…” because you responded so defensively to their small talk.

via GIPHY You think good news is a prank You don’t trust good news. If a publication reaches out to do a profile on your work, you believe it’s a prank. You ask for tons of supporting documents to prove this person is legitimate. If you learn that you got a job you applied for, you think this might be someone playing a prank. Your first reaction, when getting good news, is to distrust it.

via GIPHY Being turned away from an event infuriates you Any time there is a gatekeeper situation—like a bouncer telling people who can skip the line and who can’t or someone checking a guest list—you feel yourself getting angry. You feel that something isn’t right. You pick a fight over being sent to wait in line, while your friends are saying, “What’s the big deal? Everyone has to wait.” But you feel like you’re being bullied again. You feel that having to wait in line is some comment on your social status.

via GIPHY You step in to “save” others when it isn’t necessary There have been many instances when you attempted to be someone’s savior—when you thought there was some bullying going on—and it turned out it wasn’t necessary. Even the person you thought was the victim said to you, “Hey, chill, this doesn’t concern you.” But when you think even for a second someone is being bullied, the hairs on the back of your neck stand and you see red.

via GIPHY You worry about your appearance Leaving the home without looking impeccable makes you feel very nervous. You’ll go to great lengths to make sure this doesn’t happen. Even if an emergency comes up that would call you out of the house undone, you’ll be late to said emergency, so you can make some attempt to fix your appearance. You still fear what people will say about your look—what issue outsiders will find with your aesthetic. If they say something, it will destroy you, and you just can’t risk it.

via GIPHY You see cliques where there aren’t any You believe there are a lot of cliques around you. Within your neighbors. At the workplace. At your gym. At the coffee shop you like. You almost have on these special vision goggles that help you see cliques that nobody else sees. You learned as a child that cliques were dangerous, and as a way of protecting yourself now, your subconscious believes there are cliques where there aren’t any.

via GIPHY Your view of the world is that it is unjust If you had to, in a second, without warning, and without giving much thought to it, state your view on the state of the world, it would be something like, “It’s unfair” or “It’s hard” or “It’s not right.” Your feeling about the world is that it is unjust and cold. That can happen when you were subjected to bullying for a long time, and didn’t seek counseling and/or do personal work to adjust that perspective back to a healthy, positive one.

via GIPHY You’re drawn to others that feel the same You gravitate towards others who keep to themselves. You like people who say negative, pessimistic things about the world. You like people who criticize and make fun of those who you perceive as “popular.” In fact, perhaps many of your close friends have admitted that they did suffer bullying as children, too.

via GIPHY You don’t like men who were popular in high school When it comes to dating, if you learn that a man was popular in school or you even get the sense that he might have been, you’re immediately turned off. If his memories of his childhood or high school are happy ones, you feel there is no way you can ever relate to one another. You still believe you are part of the unpopular group and he is part of the popular one.

via GIPHY And won’t make friends with women who were, either You won’t befriend women who you perceive to have had easy childhoods. You don’t like women who are peppy, friendly, outgoing, or extremely positive. You feel there is no way they could ever understand your mentality. You see in them, perhaps, a glimpse of girls who were mean to you when you were little.