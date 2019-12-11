Bette Midler Thinks Justin Timberlake Needs To Apologize To Janet Jackson Since He’s Handing Them Out

Bette Midler tweeted a hot take on the apology Justin Timberlake publicly released to his wife Jessica Biel last week after photos and videos emerged of him and his co-star, Alisha Wainwright, holding hands.

“#JustinTimberlake publicly apologized to his wife for holding hands with another actress after having too much to drink, but sez nothing else happened. Who cares?,” Midler tweeted. “He held another woman’s hand, BFD. So when is Janet Jackson’s boob gonna get an apology? #JusticeForJanet.”

#JustinTimberlake publicly apologized to his wife for holding hands with another actress after having too much to drink, but sez nothing else happened. Who cares? He held another woman’s hand, BFD. So when is Janet Jackson’s boob gonna get an apology? #JusticeForJanet — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 10, 2019

Most of us remember the 2004 Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show where Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson gave a controversial performance, exposing one of Jackson’s breasts on live TV.

The fallout weighed most heavily on Jackson, whose career suffered immensely for a period of time over the debacle. Coupled with the fact that Jackson was typified as an over-sexualized Black women, while Timberlake’s career soared under the scrutiny. Weeks after the event Jackson was barred from performing at the Grammy’s while Timberlake was allowed to attend.

During a 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Jackson expressed that most of the blame was placed on her shoulders. “I think they did put all the emphasis on me, as opposed to us,” she told Winfrey.

His decision to speak out about the incident in a 2006 Washington Post interview fueled more fire. “If you consider it 50-50, then I probably got 10 percent of the blame,” Timberlake reportedly told MTV in 2006. “I think America is harsher on women. I think America is unfairly harsh on ethnic people.”

The issue went uncontested until Timberlake’s 2018 Halftime Show where he was called out again on social media. However, Timberlake maintained that he and Jackson had a private conversation and buried the hatchet.

Now we know that Ms. Midler has had her share of public flubs, but does she hold some weight here?

What do you think—has too much time passed for a public apology on is is there a form of reparations that Timberlake could offer to Jackson?