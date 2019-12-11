Spill The Tea, Sis: Monica Hints She May Discuss Details Of Divorce In New Music

R&B singer Monica has been pretty mum on what led to her separation from NBA star Shannon Brown after eight years of marriage. The “Love All Over Me” singer filed for divorce in March citing “irreconcilable differences.” While fans speculated on what led to the split, the only thing Brown mentioned about their separation is that it wasn’t due to cheating. At the time of heir divorce, she vowed to continue to protect their union, even if their vows dissolved.

“Even though I’m on reality TV, there’s certain parts and elements of it that I’ve never discussed because when you get married, it is between the two of you and whatever happens within it, it’s us and God,” she said on the RuPaul show.

“No matter what happens, he will always get my absolute respect, gratitude and also my assistance in being a part of whatever his life becomes … I’ll be there to support because that’s what I vowed to do, even when the other side of it does not work.”

Adding,“Luckily, for us, it wasn’t another person that was the issue but in the times that I’ve experienced that, I definitely act out very harshly,” she said. “So that part of the growth has been good. Me being hurt repeatedly allowed me to say, ‘Okay, how do you deal with hurt?’”

But now the 39-year-old is hinting at giving fans a sneak peek into what went down between her and Shannon in new music.

On Insta-stories, Monica revealed she was putting in time at the studio working on new music.

“This is where I am every night, @target pjs, throat coat tea, the mic & a lot of deep stories ! #Chapter38ComingSoon,” she wrote.

Then she continued saying, “studio sh*t gets deep,” in her next slide.

“I don’t want a piece of anything! Not a piece of pie. Not a piece of peace. Not a piece of Chicken. If it ain’t the whole thang Monica Denise don’t want it! I’m too much woman for partial sh*t! I’m not perfect but I’m solid! So yea, all or nothing.”

Well will see what exactly that “all” means when Chapter 38 drops!