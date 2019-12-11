Is Apryl Cheating On Fizz Already?

From the onset, we can’t say that too many people took Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones’ relationship seriously. It seemed to be rooted in getting back at Omarion rather than any love and affection for one another.

So perhaps it shouldn’t surprise us that rumors are beginning to swirl that Apryl may be cheating on Lil Fizz, just months after they went public with their relationship, to the disgust of everyone else and the complete non-reaction of the person who might care the most, Omarion.

Recently, a video has been swirling around the internet featuring Jones and rapper FBG BabyGoat cuddled up close to one another at a party. It appears that at one point, Apryl leans in close to the Future signed rapper and either kisses him on the head or whispers in his ear. Either way, it’s close.

If you thought FBG was going to take the high road and wait for this to blow over, you thought wrong. In response to the blogs talking about his personal life, he released an inflammatory statement via his Instagram page.

In case you missed the spicy part, it’s the “keep y’all bitchs [sic] on a leash” part.

Yikes.

Apryl girl, it’s time to tighten up.