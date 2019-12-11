Black Women From Rival 2020 Campaigns Express The Hurt They Felt Over Kamala Harris’ Exit

A week after Sen. Kamala Harris’ exit from the 2020 race, Black women campaign leaders among her former political rivals used a weekday forum to break down the nuanced difficulties which resulted in the surprising decision, while also expressing their profound disappointment in the context surrounding what transpired.

Working as a Black woman on any political campaign is undoubtedly a daunting task, however the stakes are exponentially higher when calling the shots behind the next person who opts into vying for the highest office in the land.

Alencia Johnson and Symone Sanders know the workings of this very well and spent a portion of the afternoon at the “Women Behind the 2020 Campaign” at POLITICO Magazine’s Women Rule Summit in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday in discussion. Johnson is the national director of public engagement for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, while Sanders is a political adviser for Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign. The forum also included Nina Smith, the Traveling Press Secretary for Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 campaign.

The women stood in agreement with the fact that Harris’ campaign efforts deserved recognition and a legitimate discussion surrounding the multiple variables that led to her exiting.

“It is hard to see that this could be the greatest achievement for a black woman to accomplish,” Johnson said in reference to Harris’ last day on the trial. “We literally all were like, ‘Today is really really hard.’”

Harris was also forced out due to the lack of monstrous funding it takes to run a presidential campaign. A few days prior to her making leaving the race, billionaire and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg announced his candidacy. Since that time, he’s distributed upwards of f $100 million into his campaign, POLITICO reports.

“It just sucks that billionaires can kick really good women — especially black women — out of a campaign,” she continued, referencing Michael Bloomberg. His intensive spending “makes no sense,” Johnson said, “Kamala Harris is out of the race as a black woman and also [Sen.] Kirsten Gillibrand.”

Harris’ younger sister Meena Harris tweeted her disillusionment with the idea on Tuesday.

I'm at EWR waiting on my flight back to CA, and I just saw a Bloomberg 2020 ad. It's actually the first 2020 ad I've ever seen from any candidate, and I just…hate every fucking thing. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) December 10, 2019

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but stop hating women. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) December 11, 2019

A large portion of the conflict is founded in financial endorsements and contributors, along with the long-held racial barriers that Harris exclusively faced. In-depth reported articles and think pieces regarding her record as a former prosecutor, while other candidates played crucial roles in the criminal justice polices we work so hard to combat to this day. Harris’ personal life also came under scrutiny with a merciless count of former suitors and relationships.

“If this cycle has taught me anything thus far, it’s that the enormous amount of diversity that is present will reverberate for years to come,” Johnson said. “That’s just how important this cycle is.”

Sanders said she hoped to push for a different outcome for the children of the future. “At the end of the day “I think representation yes, is really important,” and it’s important that little girls all over America whether they’re black, whether they’re of Indian descent, whether they’re white little girls — that they look up and they can see that so many people” are taking up space in a variety of roles in politics.