He’s Coming Back: Steve Harvey’s Daytime Talk Show Coming To Facebook Watch

Fans were taken aback when Steve Harvey’s show was taken off the air after seven years on TV. The daytime talk series ended its run in June, amid suspected conflict between NBC Universal and Endeavor’s IMG Original Content platform.

While attending the Variety Entertainment Summit in September, Harvey was clearly displeased with the cancellation, telling attendees it could’ve been handled better.

“I thought it would have been nice of them to come to me — as the only dude who’s survived [in daytime TV] for seven years — about it,” he said at the time.

“I’m just an old-school guy, and I just thought that you’re supposed to just talk to people and just go, ‘Look, you’ve been good business for us. This is what we’re thinking of doing, are you okay with that?’ No, you just don’t put something in the paper and say, ‘I’m just going to make this move right here,’ because it’s crazy.”

But now the show will be reborn in the digital space. “Steve On Watch,” backed by Endeavor Content’s Film 45 and Harvey’s East 112, will launch January 6th on Facebook.

According to Deadline, the show will feature Harvey discussing “the everyday issues affecting his audience” along with celebrity interviews and film and tv reviews.

Steve said of the announcement, “Reaching my audience anywhere and everywhere they are has always been the goal. Facebook Watch viewers are the most energetic, engaged community, and so are my amazing fans. Getting all those people to directly engage on a platform like this is the perfect evolution of the show.” Iatnthe Jones will serve as EP of “Steve On Watch.”