Seven More Accusers Come Forward In Cuba Gooding Jr. Groping Case

Seven more women have come forward in an ongoing string of allegations against Cuba Gooding Jr., accusing the actor of sexual misconduct, according to new court documents. In total, 22 women have now made allegations against Gooding.

The seven women who remain unidentified, say the actor engaged in a series of non-consensual acts including touching, grabbing and groping of the breasts and buttocks, kissing and licking. Some also allege the actor threatened to negatively intervene in their professional careers, according to CNN.

Court documents filed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance states that these newer alleged incidents occurred between 2003 and 2016 in a variety of cities across the United States including, Los Angeles, Malibu, New York, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Park City.

One woman who recalled an encounter with the actor in Atlanta in 2011, said he slid his hand down her pants and grabbed her buttocks. When she refused him he reportedly responded, “I know you want to be an actress; I can ruin you.”

Prosecutors have not charged the actor in connection with the more recent accusations, but hope to use the women’s testimonies in an open case against the actor to show a pattern of indecent behavior and abuse. They are asking the court to allow the accounts in order to establish what is commonly referred to as Molineux evidence.

Looking at the defendant’s repeated interactions with women, his purpose and intent is clear,” Assistant District Attorney Jenna Long said in the filing according to USA Today. “Touching a woman with the intent to gratify one’s self sexually or to degrade her is not innocent or commonplace behavior.”

In October Gooding pleaded not guilty to charges of forcible touching and sex abuse stemming from three separate allegations which took place between 2019 and 2019 in New York.

In response Gooding’s lawyers continue to maintain their client’s innocence.

“The spurious, uncharged allegations offered by the district attorney’s office are so ancient and outdated and lacking in details and impairs the defendant from defending against them,” the actor’s lawyer, Mark Jay Heller said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Gooding is scheduled to appear in court on January 22, 2020.