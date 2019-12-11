Times To Think Of The Long-Term Result Over The Short-Term Payoff

1 of 15

There will be many times in life when you can either have a good reward now, but forego a great one later, or you can deprive yourself of today’s joy, in favor of something much better tomorrow. It’s a tale as old as time. The squirrel who hoards nuts for winter rather than eating them today will survive to see the next year. The one who works when everyone else is playing will build a life full of play that the others—who didn’t work as hard—could only dream of. It’s not always about work, of course. Sometimes in life, we just must endure less-than-desirable circumstances for a while, to make room and save space for greater circumstances later. But fleeting, easy, surface-level options will come our way. They’ll tempt us. They’ll come around and say, “Pssst. I see you there, struggling. I have what you need. I can ease your pain…” But, it’s not a permanent fix, and can actually rob us of a greater, more sustainable option, later. If you ask anyone you admire—anyone who has what you want, say, professionally, socially, or romantically—about their story of how they got what they have, you’ll probably notice a common theme. You’ll probably hear of a time when something easier came along earlier—something that seemed good enough—that they passed up on. Life tests us that way. That’s how life separates those who really deserve something, from those who, well, don’t. The best things are worth waiting for and working for. So, when something seems too easy or too good to be true, it’s probably because, by going for it, you’ll kiss something greater goodbye. Here are important times we should think of the greater, long-term results over the immediate, short-term desires. It’s always worth it. The low-paying job you love Starting from the bottom is never fun, but just about everybody has to do it (except those who have everything handed to them through nepotism, but that has its own consequences). If you have a career dream, you’ll find that chasing it usually means doing work that you at first don’t find exciting, rewarding, or lucrative. You’ll be an intern or an assistant or a coffee runner. But, it’s a step in the right direction. And if you want to go in that direction, you have to pay your dues.

Over the better-paying job you don’t like There will always be those jobs that pay pretty well—certainly better than that entry-level job in the career of your dreams—but can’t really take you anywhere. There will always be those gigs that will always be just that—gigs—but not really something you can build a career around. It can be tempting to take these, because you want the money, but remember that that income will plateau. Meanwhile, if you really chase your dreams, and climb the ladder, the earning potential at the top could be unlimited.

Having a great love later That kind of love where you can just tell a couple has been best friends all along. They understand each other on such a deep level. They laugh all of the time. There is nobody else for them. You couldn’t imagine them being any happier. That kind of love doesn’t come along often—once in a lifetime if you’re lucky. But it’s worth waiting for.

Rather than a mediocre love for life You know what does come along often? Mediocre love. And a lot of people settle for it because they don’t want to be alone. The alternative would be remaining single until that great love comes along. And for some, that’s scary. So, they give up their life to the mediocre love that comes along early, foregoing the chance for something great.

Buying a home later Buying a home can bring stability in many ways. If you can get out of the rental market, then you don’t have to worry about the unpredictable and ever rising cost of keeping a roof of your head. You can get a fixed-rate mortgage, so you know those payments will remain the same, or, if you pay in cash, then you definitely don’t need to worry about monthly payments going up.

Over renting a sweet place now Gathering the money for a down payment on a home isn’t easy. One of the biggest things one can do to save money today for a house tomorrow is to live moderately in the rental market. If you want to buy a home tomorrow, then don’t live in the luxury, resort-style apartment complex that costs $3,000 a month and has two pools and a dog park, today.

Retiring comfortably Do you want to work forever? Do you want to still get up, every day, and give eight to ten hours of each day to labor when you’re 72 years old? Probably not. At some point, you’d like to relax and live off of what you’ve saved. You don’t need a luxurious life when you retire, but you need enough to retire aka to not have to work any more to pay for your housing, meals, entertainment, and so on.

Rather than living lavishly Living lavishly today can mean robbing yourself of any sort of retirement tomorrow. It’s all about balancing the scales in life. Are you saving enough for retirement? Are you just hoping something amazing changes—like you become famous—that will undo your bad saving habits? Though I hope that happens for you, it isn’t the most reliable of plans. Max out your Roth IRA or 401K contributions, and do what you have to in order to make it happen. Even if it means cancelling your membership to that upscale spa. That $400 a month could be your retirement savings.

Building a solid network tomorrow Your career will be so much more fluid, rewarding, lucrative, and seamless if you build a good network of individuals who have the same values that you do. If you find individuals who work as hard as you do, are honest, and have the same big-picture goals in mind, you can look forward to a long and happy career working with them, for them, alongside them, above them, and so on.

Rather than fleeting interactions today While you’re young and still networking, you’ll encounter a lot of individuals who don’t share the same values as you. However, they may be able to offer you an opportunity today. Even if it’s tempting, remember that you’re judged by those with whom you associate. If you wouldn’t want to work with this person ever again, then perhaps don’t work with them in the first place. Wait for someone you respect to come along. Work with that person.

Feeling close with your family When all is said and done, no matter how much they upset us, our family will have our backs. That’s who you’ll go to if you get a divorce and need a place to live or if you lose your job or if you’re sick or if you’re depressed. That’s who will take you in, unconditionally, and provide a support system. Keeping that unconditional love flowing is so important.

Instead of winning this battle Staying close to your family is going to mean walking away from petty fights today. It’s going to mean stepping back and asking yourself if this argument is really worth having. It’s going to mean compromising, and sometimes doing things their way, even if you can’t stand it. It’s all with the goal in mind of remaining close, and keeping the love flowing.

Providing a stable home for kids This one is tricky and can be a sensitive subject. Some may not agree with this view. But, it can be worth it to wait for the right partner to come along to have kids with—to wait until you find that good love we were talking about before procreating—so that your kids can grow up in a loving, stable home. Get your relationship in order first, and then bring in the kids.

Instead of just having them ASAP Women don’t always have the luxury of waiting. If you know that your best fertile years are coming to an end, you may want to just have kids with whoever is in the picture now. But, if you do that, you probably won’t have the family you’d envisioned. There will be turbulence. You may get a divorce or stay together for the kids but fight all of the time. Parenting is an undertaking like no other. It’s tough on the strongest and most loving of couples. And it’s destructive to couples who weren’t right for each other in the first place.