Kel Mitchell Is A Licensed Pastor

Not too long ago, I listened to a podcast featuring child-actor and Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell. Throughout the hour-plus show, he spoke often and fervently about his relationship with God and how its helped sustain him through both his own personal journey and the ups and downs of the industry.

So perhaps the latest news shouldn’t surprise me.

According to The Daily News, the “All That” character recently announced that he’s a pastor.

Officially became a Licensed Pastor last weekend. Blessed and thankful for my @spiritfood Food Family and thank you Pastor Zeigler for seeing the calling of God on my life and trusting me with your Youth Department 🙏🏾 #SoulfulSunday #AllGod pic.twitter.com/ERXUefiUsT — Kel Mitchell (@Iamkelmitchell) December 8, 2019

The move doesn’t come out of nowhere though. Mitchell, according to the church website, has been working in ministry for over eight years.

“When he is not acting, writing or directing, Mitchell speaks to youth across the country encouraging them to trust in the Lord and follow their dreams,” a statement reads. “Kel also has been faithfully involved in Helps Ministry for over eight years at his church, and most recently became the Youth Pastor of Spirit Food Christian Center after Pastor Zeigler saw God’s calling on his life to reach & teach the youth.”

