Michelle & Barack Obama Shed Tears Watching Sasha Go Off To College

An important chapter just closed for the Obama family according to a recent Today Show interview featuring former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Obama spilled the details around watching their last and youngest daughter Sasha begin her four-year journey at college. Today host Jenna Bush Hager met up with Obama in Vietnam to discuss raising awareness around educating young girls in Vietnam, a topic Obama has passionately worked on during most of her time in the White House.

“We were really good about it,” Obama told Hager. “We didn’t want to embarrass her because, you know, she had roommates.” As a former “first kid,” Hager could also relate to the process.

In August, it was revealed that the youngest Obama would attend the University of Michigan beginning fall 2019, located in Ann Arbor.

“Sasha drove off on her own and said that last goodbye, that’s when we were, like [crying noises],” she continued.

“I’m excited for my girls to grow up and become independent, but you feel a little melancholy that they will never be the little ones that sit on your lap and listen to your every word and look at you adoringly,” said Obama. “Those days are over.”

The Obamas experienced this bittersweet moment before, one that President Barack Obama shared made him highly emotional after dropping off their oldest daughter Malia at Harvard University. In 2017, Malia entered the institution directly after a gap year following her high school graduation.

“I dropped off Malia at college, and I was saying to Joe and Jill (Biden) that it was a little bit like open-heart surgery, and I was proud that I did not cry in front of her,” he confessed during a 2017 Beau Biden Foundation event. “But on the way back, the Secret Service was off, looking straight ahead, pretending they weren’t hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough.”

“And it’s a reminder that at the end of our lives, whatever else we’ve accomplished, the thing that we’ll remember are the joys that our children, and hopefully way later, our grandchildren bring,” he continued.

Both of the Obama girls, now young women, have forged separate paths for themselves outside of the public eye and rightfully so.