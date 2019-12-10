From Auntie To Mama: Loni Love Says She’s Considering Adoption

Years ago on “The Real,” Loni Love shared that after suffering a devastating miscarriage, she said she never wanted to experience that type of pain again. It was one of the reasons she never had children.

But her attitude toward children is shifting a bit.

Recently, on “The Real,” Loni revealed that she is considering adopting a child.

She said, “Yea, I’m thinking about it. You know what, there are 135,000 children that are adopted in the United States each year. For African American children, they’re over-represented in the adoption pool. 24 percent of children waiting for adoption are African American. You’ve got to think about it, the population for African Americans is only 13 percent. So, it’s double.

The thing about it for me is that I would really, seriously have to think about it. One thing, which it might not be an issue for me, is it’s expensive to adopt. But more importantly, it’s about my lifestyle. I travel a lot. I would need some help. But I am thinking about it.”

Tamera: Loni, you would be an amazing mom.

Loni: Well, you know, the average age of adoption is seven. But I was thinking, I’ve been so blessed, I would love to help an older child. I’ll think about it. 2020 we’ll see. Can you imagine, going from Auntie Loni to Mama Loni.

Tamera: Oh my gosh. Then we could have playdates.

Adrienne: Tam, you’ve actually mentioned before that you would consider adoption. Is that something you’re still considering?

Tamera: I’m still considering it. I would love to . That’s why I got a little emotional. And my husband and I were talking, we would like to adopt, in the future, an older child. Because the older children sometimes get neglected. I used to work in a foster care how and they would say that exact thing. ‘We’re still here because we’re not the ones that get adopted.’ We were even talking to our children about it. And I want to make sure that they understand fully what’s going on. Because Aden and his sister, they want another sibling.

Jeannie: They say that?

Loni: They say it all the time.

Tamera: So we are thinking about it.

You can listen to the women share their thoughts in the video below.