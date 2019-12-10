House Democrats Announce Two Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

On Tuesday House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was backed House Chairmen’s, Rep. Maxine Waters (Financial Services Committee), Rep. Jerry Nadler (Judiciary Committee), Rep. Adam Schiff (House Intelligence Committee), Rep. Richard Neal (Ways and Means Committee) and Rep. Eliot Engel (House Foreign Affairs Committee), with a special thank you to the late Rep. Elijah Cummings who chaired the Committee on Oversight and Reform. Cummings was replaced by Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

“With great respect and gratitude that I thank the chairs of the six committees who have been working to help us honor our oath of office,” Pelosi said.

“The framers of the constitution prescribed a clear remedy for presidents who so violate their oath of office, that is the power of impeachment,” Rep. Nadler said, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee.

House leaders accused Trump of undermining the integrity of the election, compromising national security and violating the oath he took under office.

“We must be clear that no one, not even the president, is above the law,” Nadler continued.

“To do nothing would make ourselves complicit in the president’s abuse of his high office, the public trust and our national security,” Rep. Schiff said.

“The evidence of the president’s misconduct is overwhelming and uncontested,” he continued.

After solidifying the articles, the House Judiciary committee will submit the articles for a full House vote. It follows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s suggested timeline to move the process along before the upcoming holidays.

The announcement follows Monday’s day-long House Judiciary hearing where lawyers for both sides argued for and against impeachment.

On Monday, a report was released from the general inspector citing that the FBI and the Justice Department’s probe into Trump’s dealings with Russia was unbiased, further adding more context to the impeachment process. However, over the past few weeks, House members have tried to gauge whether or not Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine, adding pressure for a private investigation into Trump’s political foes, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, and Hunter.

In response to the process the White House has basically refused to participate in the inquiry, while also barring appointed officials from testifying in addition to withholding needed documents.