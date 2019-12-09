“We Had Priests Come To Us.” Cardi B. Explains How She Forgave Offset And Moved On In Their Marriage

The story of Cardi and Offset reads like a whirlwind romance. From the outside looking in, they met, had a baby. But in actuality, the two were secretly married nearly a year before they welcomed their daughter into the world, in September 2017. By December of 2018, Cardi took to Instagram to announce that things weren’t working out and she and her Migos man were going their separate ways.

Women celebrated a powerful woman, at the helm of her career kicking a cheating man to the curb. After all, we’ve seen far too many women forgive when they should have moved on. But it wasn’t long after the breakup that Cardi and Offset reunited on vacation together. People were disappointed to say the least.

During her recent cover with Vogue, Cardi explained why she forgave Offset and how they were able to move past his indescretions.

“When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me. But it’s real-life shit. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down.

People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything. When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people was like, oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that have three kids? And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing? My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

“My thing is, everybody on social media acts like relationships is perfect. And that’s crazy to me. I’m around so many women, and there’s always a woman talking about how she loves her man, but her man is not financially stable, or she has a problem with his mom, or the sex is not as good anymore. Everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world. He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your ass if you cheat on me.”