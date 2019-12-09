Pusha T & Wife Virginia Williams Expecting Their First Child

Rapper Pusha T and his wife Virginia Williams are well on their way to becoming parents, according to an Instagram announcement posted on Monday.

Both Push, whose real name is Terrence Thornton, and Virginia shared a holiday themed illustration to their social media followers, showing the two of them in a sleigh, with Pusha’s hand on Virginia’s round belly. On the sleigh the phrase, “Happy Holidays, Baby T Coming Spring 2020.”

Push took the opportunity to dote on impending father by sharing a lyric on an unreleased track. “Life goes on and babies born, and mines on the way couldn’t wait to say it in song,” he wrote.

“Finally landed my dream job…World make way for BABY THORNTON! Arriving Gemini season 2020!!! WE ARE OVER THE MOON!!!! Virginia wrote hinting that the baby is due sometime in late May/early June. She also shared a second photo of the baby’s sonogram.

The new baby will be the first child for both Pusha and Virginia. The couple enjoyed a long courtship and were married in a lavish ceremony in their home state of Virginia last year.

Pusha seems to be on a peaceful 2019 after having a tumultuous back and forth with rapper Drake last year. Most of which escalated after Pusha exposed the Canadian rapper was a father and had chosen to kept the information from his fans. Now that Pusha is walking towards fatherhood himself, it will be interesting to see if he changes anything up in terms of his lyrical subject matter.

Congratulations to the expectant couple!