Serayah McNeill Finds True Success Through Philanthropy

By Rashid Mausi

Serayah McNeill’s Road to Golden was not all roses, but she blossomed into the multi-talented star she is today because of her determination, vision and work ethic. An early love for entertainment ignited her journey to stardom, but bouts with homelessness and poverty presented many challenges for her and her family. Despite the challenges, her mother always pushed her to dream beyond the circumstances in front of them. Once she booked her breakout role on a hit TV show, like she had visualized, she was determined to create something to help those who came from situations similar to hers. She created a foundation, Deserving Love, that could help families break the cycle of generational struggle. Watch Serayah’s story of how impacting the hearts of others became her true measure of success.

This is the fourth installment of the Black & Positively Golden™ series presented by McDonald’s.®