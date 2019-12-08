Summer Walker Responds After Her Fans Bash Her Over New Jersey Nightclub Appearance: ‘I Do Not Sing On Couches’

The internet and alleged fans of Summer Walker have not been very gracious towards her lately. From the backlash she received because she prefers baths over showers to the criticism over her cancelling shows and not doing meet and greets because of her anxiety, the “Girls Need Love” singer hasn’t been receiving much love from the public. During an appearance at a New Jersey nightclub, the love/hate relationship between Walker and her fans was apparent after they went from singing her son word for word to then booing her.

After performing at New York City’s Terminal 5, Walker headed over to New Jersey’s XL Nightclub for an afterparty to do what she thought was just a club appearance/hosting gig. While in the club, fans began singing her “Girls Need Love” single and when Walker held the mic and didn’t sing along, fans became annoyed and allegedly began booing her.

The Atlanta songbird took to Instagram to respond to the criticism about not performing, saying that performing was not what she was there to do.

“Aye look, ya’ll gotta stop letting these promoters finesse y’all,” she posted. “I DO NOT, I REPEAT, I DO NOT sing on couches. Put some respect on my name if you would like to see me perform I’ll be at Terminal 5 on the 7th & 8th & Jimmy Fallon on the 9th, that’s where you can see me perform. Thank y’all for whoever came to see me at the Jersey WALK THROUGH, I appreciate it.”

The party’s promoter then responded via Instagram and said Walker was contracted to stay at the party for 60 minutes and perform two to three tracks from her album Over It. The promoter posted and deleted a copy of the alleged contract, which Walker said is fake.

“N–gas posting fake contracts [you’re] getting sued. shits dead gross of you, now u b—hin on live all for some clout. Sh–s really a hell of a drug. I’ve done over 10 walk throughs this year and did exactly that, walked through. No issues.”

Despite the constant criticism she receives, Over It was a major success becoming the second most streamed album by a R&B artist ever.