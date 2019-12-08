Three Men Indicted In Murder Of Witness Joshua Brown From Amber Guyger Case

Three men have been indicted for their role in the murder of Joshua Brown, the state witness that testified against former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger to help secure a guilty verdict of murder. According to NBC Dallas, 20-year-old Jacquerious Mitchell, 32-year-old Michael Diaz Mitchell and 22-year-old Thaddeous Charles Green have all been indicted in Brown’s murder. Since his murder occurred 10 days after his testimony in the Guyger/Jean trial, it was speculated that he was fatally shot because he decided to testify. His murder was actually the result of a drug deal gone wrong.

After being arrested, Mitchell told police that Brown had shot him in the chest after Brown began fighting with Green. Green then shot Brown twice. All three men had traveled to Dallas from Cheneyville, Louisiana to buy drugs from Brown. Green is still on the loose while the other two are in custody at the Dallas County Jail. Their bonds are $500,000 each.

Brown’s testimony was crucial in the Guyger/Jean case because he was an eyewitness and gave a detailed account of what happened before and after the shooting. Guyger fatally shot Botham Jean after mistakenly entering his apartment thinking it was her own and believing he was a burglar. Guyger is now serving 10 years in prison.