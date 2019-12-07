Azriel Clary Is Moving Out Of R.Kelly’s Trump Tower Apartment

Azriel Clary has been quiet while Joycelyn Savage has been in the media because of an alleged Patreon account that exposed her life with R.Kelly. It’s being reported that Clary is now moving out of R.Kelly’s apartment in the Trump Tower. According to TMZ, she wants to distance herself from the scandal surrounding Kelly and Savage. Though she is moving she still supports him despite him facing sexual abuse charges in two states.

Since Kelly can no longer support her, Clary has reportedly began doing modeling and acting jobs to make ends meet.

It was thought that Savage was breaking ties from Kelly when the Patreon account surfaced. But once the identity behind the account couldn’t be confirmed it was taken down. Savage later came forward and denounced the account and voiced her account for Kelly.

“I am truly tired of all the lies that they are saying about the man that we love so much and our best friend: R. Kelly,” Savage said in a statement to TMZ. Please do not believe what you see and hear on social media. That is not my Instagram. Someone is impersonating me. I just want everyone to know we still support him and we will never betray him.”