The Fallout That Can Come From Taking Money From Family

Sometimes in life, you’re going to need to take money from your family. In fact, there are times when it makes perfect sense to go to your family for money. Nobody can handle all of the financial surprises that come up, alone, their whole life. Know that any person who ever lends (or gifts) you money probably does so because someone once did the same for them. So don’t be prideful over it, refusing to take help, even if it means your business will fail, your health will suffer, or your circumstances will in some way become dire. I promise you that even the most successful and independent person you know has accepted financial help in the past. Now, if and when you do let your family give you money, just be prepared for some changes in the dynamic that will probably occur. Your family will say things like, “This is yours to do what you want with. Pay me back any time. I just want you to do what you need to do and not feel stressed.” And, in their heart of hearts, they mean it. They want to mean it. But people can get sensitive and funny around money. They can have second thoughts. Their own financial situation can change, and suddenly, they can wish they still had the money they gave to you. The thing about family is that things pretty much always bounce back. Things can get weird and tense and downright contentious, but they have a way of returning to equilibrium. I’m just saying that for a little while, while you’re in possession of this loan, or while you’re making the necessary improvements to your life with gifted money, there can be a little friction with the gifter. Here is some fallout to expect when accepting money from family. via GIPHY Picking any fight feels inappropriate You probably fight with your parents sometimes. That’s what people do with their parents. But your parents may also be the very people who are giving you $6,000 right now sooooo, suddenly, speaking up when they irritate you in the usual way they do feels very inappropriate. It feels disrespectful. They just gave you a bunch of money and you’re going to get upset with them for not paying attention to your story about your coworker?

via GIPHY Really; you must be the image of harmony It hits you that you essentially need to have the perfect relationship with this person now—not just until the loan is repaid or until a certain amount of time has elapsed but forever. Who are you to be rude to this family member, at all, ever again, after they gave you $8,000 to help you get a new car when you needed one for work and your other one got totaled? Really? Where do you get off? Because they’ll ask you that very question any time you get persnickety with them.

via GIPHY There can be jealousy There may be other family members who could have used a handout right now, too. Perhaps your siblings or cousins or aunt or uncle. If they were to find out that this family member shared her generosity with you and not with them, it could cause tension not only between you and those family members, but also the generous gift-giver and the others. Everybody always thinks they were the one most entitled to money, if anybody.

via GIPHY So you may have to keep it a secret So the gift-giver may ask you to keep this just between you and her. You may have to hide the fact that you got money, so as to not upset your other family members. Which can be hard, when everyone is wondering how exactly you miraculously afforded to add a nursery to your home when just last month you stated there was no way you could afford that.

via GIPHY If you accept money from two people… There may be times when money from just one person won’t be enough. Let’s say you need a little extra help gathering the down payment money for a home. You may need a little money from one relative, and a little money from the other. Funny enough, you may feel that those two individuals develop some tension. They both wanted to be the one who helped you the most. The person who gave you a bit less money can feel insecure, and wonder if you’re most grateful to the other one.

via GIPHY You feel obligated to call more It strikes you that, moving forward, you have a new regular homework assignment: you need to call the person who gave you money a lot more. You can’t just go weeks without touching base with the person who was that generous with you. You can sense that she’d feel like, “Oh okay, you got what you wanted from me and now you’ve forgotten me.”

via GIPHY And be at their every event You also feel obligated to be at every event this person hosts, from her dinner parties to her birthday parties to her dog’s birthday party to the reading of her short story at a local open mic to the unveiling of the new furniture at her restaurant. She supported you in such a big way by giving you this money, that it would feel wrong not to support her back in any way you can.

via GIPHY And help with whatever they need You also feel that you should help this person with anything she needs. Babysitter? Dog walker? Soup bringer? Car washer? House painter? If the family member who recently gave you a lot of money mentions she’s struggling with a project or she’s paying someone to do it, you feel obligated to offer your help.

via GIPHY You feel odd sharing about splurges If you do something like enjoy a spa day or book a cruise, you feel weird telling the person who just gave you all that money about that. You don’t want her thinking you’re abusing her gift, or that you don’t take money seriously. For all she knows, someone gave you a gift certificate to the spa, but you still feel weird letting her know if you’re doing anything indulgent.

via GIPHY They will give their opinion Even though the family member may have told you to do what you need/want with the money, she may still have her opinions. If you’re using the money, for example, to add an office to your home, the money-giver will have her input on which contractor to use and what furniture to get and you’ll feel obligated to take that input.

via GIPHY You feel pressure to work harder You can’t help but feel pressure to take any opportunity to make a few extra bucks, now that somebody else just gave you her hard-earned money. So even if you’re totally exhausted, you feel like you should take on that extra project or that extra shift at work. You certainly would feel embarrassed if the person who gave you money knew you passed up the chance to make more of your own.

via GIPHY You can’t give money to anybody You definitely feel odd about giving money to anybody—or at least having the person who gave you money find out that you then gave money to somebody else. Really, anything you do that in any way A) prolongs the time until you pay back the loan, if it’s a loan or B) suggests you don’t respect the seriousness of the monetary gift, can cause tension.

via GIPHY You don’t feel right giving advice In families, money talk is bound to come up. So when you’re all sitting around, and the matter of refinancing that or paying off this comes up, it’s normal to chime in. But you can feel funny giving money advice to someone, in front of the family member who gave you money. You can feel her thinking, “Oh, you know about money? I had to give you money.”

via GIPHY Yet you have to take it Meanwhile, you feel like you should accept any advice the money-giver gives you on any area of your life—not just the area you’re using the money for. You’ll see: it just feels disrespectful to shut down the opinion of someone who just gave you so much money. I don’t want to say this person now feels she has control of your life but…it may feel that way.