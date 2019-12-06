Kevin McCall Threatened A Fan On The ‘Gram Over Comments Made About Eva Marcille

Kevin McCall took a dramatic and bizarre approach in a recent verbal scuffle with a fan over his ex, Eva Marcille.

In a #TBT (throwback Thursday) post, McCall showed a photo of himself with a previous ex-flame, Jania Cannon. In the pic, McCall was shown holding their daughter Jenesis, whom he affectionately called “Jenny.”

“ISSA JENNY POOH @jenesis_mccall x @jania_cannon love you two Beautiful ladies forever and and ever! Respect,” he wrote.

But when a fan commented under the photo of McCall with Jania and baby Jenesis, things went left.

“I would like to see more of these particular posts. Dont really roc with eva … I think this is beautiful,” the fan wrote.

“Then I don’t rock with u. I’m forever gonna be her baby daddy so bad mouthing her to me won’t help me like you any more than I already don’t,” McCall replied. “So far you just don’t exist let’s keep it there. That peace. And I wish peace upon you. But fall allllll the way bacc on my BmS its my excuse to whoop as so please don’t give me a new excuse. Thanks,” he wrote.

McCall wasn’t done with his nostalgia posts and also threw up a photo of his ex, Eva Marcille, pictured along with their five-year-old daughter, Marley Rae.

Though Marcille has claimed to have taken out multiple restraining and protective orders against McCall, the singer also also threw up a photo of Marcille and Marley in what appears to be happier times for the trio.

On Tuesday McCall was indicted in a November escalator fight, where he was caught on surveillance tape wrestling with an officer and attempting to strike him, TMZ reports. McCall was charged with three charges including, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats or violence, terroristic threats and criminal damage to property in the second degree.

McCall was scheduled to appear in court over the ongoing child custody battle with Marcille. However, things escalated when McCall refused to refrain from live streaming the hearing, which resulted in a physical confrontation with court officers. Shortly after McCall’s lawyer withdrew from the case.

McCall maintains that he was targeted due to his skin color.

Marcille, who stars on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta, has publicly shared that the two engaged in a tumultuous relationship where she was abused. During her time in Atlanta, she told her castmates that she’s had to move on multiple occasions to escape McCall’s advances. Prior to marrying Atlanta-based lawyer Michael Sterling, Marcille changed Marley’s last name to Sterling, as a nod to her partner who stepped in as Marley’s father at a pivotal moment in time.

The two share two children together, Maverick Sterling, 2 months, and Michael Sterling Jr., 1.