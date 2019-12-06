Michelle Obama On The One New Years Resolution She Has Been Able To Keep & Her Favorite Things Of 2019

While we absolutely love Oprah’s list of favorite things, if we had to choose another Black female icon to share with us some of her favorite things, it would totally be our Forever Flotus Michelle Obama.

In a recent cover story for People, Michelle revealed the one resolution she’s been able to keep year after year and also divulged some of her favorite things of 2019.

While most people clamor to lose weight or find love in the new year, Mrs. O has completely surrendered the entire idea of New Year’s resolutions.

“I made a resolution many years ago that I wasn’t going to do resolutions anymore. It’s the one I’ve actually been able to keep. The moment in 2019 I wish I could experience all over again: Family vacations — I love spending time with all of us together.”

When it comes to her 2020 outlook, what Michelle wants other than more family time is to just “become more,” she told People.

Reflecting on the year, Michelle cited her mother, Marian Robinson as one of the most inspiring people in her life this year. She also loved Toy Story 4, Booksmart and the American Son movie. The book that she devoured this year was Exit West, Gilead. And the TV shows she binge-watched? Pose, The Politician and Unbelievable.

She cited her biggest surprise of 2019 as her book tour. Her memoir, Becoming, became a best seller and is now Grammy nominated. The new author explained that “the extraordinarily warm reaction” to her memoir and book tour brought unexpected joy.

“The simple act of sharing our fears and vulnerabilities helps us embrace our own stories and recognize how much we share with one another. That’s what becoming is all about,” Obama told People.

“Everywhere I went — from Detroit to Copenhagen, Vancouver to Atlanta — I saw this generosity of spirit again and again: people sharing the truth of their lives, no matter how messy or imperfect, as a way to offer each other a little more grace. It was all so affirming.”