Black Girl Moments That Made Us Proud In 2019

Every year is a good year for Black girls. And 2019 was no different. Check out the moments that made us proud this year. Brown Skin Girl It was one thing for Beyoncé to star in the remake of The Lion King and to release a new compilation of music. But the song “Brown Skin Girl,” featuring vocals from a young Blue Ivy was the icing on the cake and a special shout out to Black women and darker complected Black women specifically. The song felt like a love letter to some of most marginalized and overlooked in our community. With colorism still representing such a problem in communities of color, the song felt like a salve of sorts. The lyrics touched celebrity women and plenty of little brown girls across the diaspora. View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 25, 2019 at 6:34pm PDT

Tamron Hall You can’t keep a good Black woman down. After Hall was unceremoniously fired from MSNBC in order to make room for Megyn Kelly, Tamron took some time off. But in that time, she was plotting and building. Since then Tamron has launched her own show on ABC where she’s able to showcase her specific skills, interests and talents in a format that is centered around her. As of October, the ratings were improving among women 25-54.

Jordyn Woods Jordyn Woods, who we knew as the good friend of Kylie Jenner, found herself a bit of hot water after being seen in a compromising position with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Tristan, 28, kissed Woods, 21, after she spent the night at his apartment. It was inappropriate and Jordyn could have used better judgement. But the onus should have landed primarily on Tristan. He was the one who shared a child with Khloe. He was the one who initiated the kiss. When the rumors about the situation were swirling, Jordyn Woods went into hiding. Until, she appeared on “Red Table Talk,” with Jada Pinkett Smith—her longtime family friends. There Jordyn was able to share her side of the story and effectively change the trajectory of the discourse. It was beautiful to see Black women come together to outsmart the Kardashian machine. Not only that, since the scandal, Jordyn has connected with the Black community in a new way, appeared in music videos, in modeling campaigns and even launched her own collaborations with fast fashion brands.

Hot Girl Summer We can’t overlook the talented rapper Megan Thee Stallion is. In addition to her incredibly strong knees, sis also has those bars. And with empowering lyrics, Megan also provided a motto for a way of life. Megan coined the term “Hot Girl Summer.” As she explained: “It’s about women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up their friends, doing you. You definitely have to be a person who can be the life of the party and just a bad bitch.” Amen. Millions of women, particularly Black women, were empowered by the phrase and took it as a call to action. And when brands tried to capitalize on Megan’s idea, she copyrighted the phrase, released a single and merchandise containing the phrase.

Lena Waithe And Melina Matsoukas Whether you loved Queen and Slim or felt it could have been done better, the film sparked quite a bit of dialogue. It was a project written and directed by Black women. And according to Waithe throughout the process, the two didn’t take notes from any White people. It was the first feature film for both women.

Missy Elliott’s Vanguard Award For all the work Missy Elliott has put in over the year, MTV just now decided to honor her with a Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2019, a whole year after Jennifer Lopez received it. It’s a shame. But Missy did what she had to do, shut it down with a memorable, impeccable performance. Reminding us all of her cemented status as an absolute legend.

Mary J. Blige This year Mary J. Blige was honored during the BET Awards with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Of course, it was well-deserved. But in addition to her impactful career, we also want to commend Mary for rising from the ashes after appeared to be a messy, long and drawn out divorce from her husband and manager, Kendu Issacs. While Mary has been through more than most of us will ever experience, she doesn’t look like it. In fact, her Instagram suggests that she gets better and more powerful with time. An inspiration for sure.

Simone Biles I think anyone could have predicted this. But this past October, Simone Biles officially became the most decorated gymnast in World Championship history. This year she won her 25th gold medal, at 22-years-old. No one can do it like Simone. So much so that she’s faced some discrimination with people trying to penalize her for doing complicated combinations no one else can perform. Competing at this level, after all of the trauma she’s endured, including sexual assault and the subsequent depression, is impressive, to say the least.

Black Girl in The Nutcracker Representation is important and it certainly matters. And while many of us might have had notions of being ballerinas when we were younger, the number of Black women who are employed as professional ballerinas is extremely small. So we were elated to hear the news of 11-year-old Charlotte Nebres, (who is six in the picture above) being cast as Marie in George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker.” This is the first time a Black girl has been cast in the role since the company began performing this production in 1954.

Marsai Martin Marsai is a dynamic character on “black-ish.” But outside of the show, she is consistently making moves. After her agents told her that there were no more roles for young, Black girls, Martin took matters into her own hands and came up with a concept for a movie of her own. The result was Little, starring Regina Hall and Issa Rae. The film was made with a budget of $20 million and ended up grossing $48.8 million worldwide.