“It Wasn’t That You Shouldn’t Buy Girls Gifts” Tory Lanez Explained His Philosophy On Gifting Women

Artist Tory Lanez caused quite the uproar when he shared his philosophy on gifting. In case you missed it, in a conversation with Joe Budden, he said:

“When it comes to women, I have this line for women. When they’re like, ‘Can you buy me this?’ ‘Shorty, I thought you was up. You can’t buy yourself that?’ If you can’t buy yourself that, you can’t f*ck in my tax bracket. Period. If you can’t buy yourself a Gucci bag, you can’t f*ck me in my tax bracket. If that’s what we’re talking about. But luckily I’m a down to earth n*gga. If you come on some ‘I don’t give a f*ck about that Gucci bag. I’m not gon ask you for no Gucci bag. I’m not gon try you like that.’ But if you have the nerve to try me like I’m a trick and say give me this bag, Ima ask you, ‘Shorty, do you not have enough money to buy that bag? And if you don’t, don’t f*ck with me.”

People had a lot to say about his comments. There were those who felt he was being selfish and stingy. There were others who felt like he was dating the wrong type of women. And then there were women who felt like most women aren’t in the habit of asking for gifts. And that a man in a relationship should give and gift freely.

Recently, Lanez sat down with the women of “The Real” to explain exactly what he meant.

Tory Lanez: Well, first of all. It wasn’t that you shouldn’t buy girls gifts that they can’t afford. What I was touching on is, I’m a person who—me I come with a vibe. If I meet somebody, we’re vining out and it’s gotten to a certain point where we have that kind of rapport with each other it’s no problem for me to shower you with things if you’re my girl.

But let’s say, if we’re at the club and you have a night of passion, all of a sudden it shouldn’t just be right for me to ask her for anything either. It’s like for instance—I’m sure everybody here are very accomplished independent women. You meet a guy at the club and he looks like what you want him to look like, you have a night of passion whatever the case is and it goes the way you want it to go. Is it right, the next morning for the guy, knowing your status and he doesn’t have your status—for him to look at you and go, ‘Now, that I laid it down can I get a car?’ That’s what I’m touching on. There’s a norm in our industry. If we don’t know each other and we don’t have that kind of relationship, why are we talking like that?”

Makes sense. And as I said before, if the expectation is that sex will be exchanged for gifts, that should be communicated beforehand so that there is no confusion or misunderstanding.

You can listen to his comments in the video below.