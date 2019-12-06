Uber Says Nearly 6,000 Sexual Assault Incidents Were Reported In First Ever Safety Study

A new report released by Uber shows that between 2017 and 2018 in the United States, 5,981 reported incidents of sexual assault were reported while using the rideshare app.

The 84-page report released on Thursday, included attacks on both riders and drivers. The rideshare giant worked in conjunction with the National Sexual Violence Resource Center and the Urban Institute to conduct the study.

Among the findings were the following: 235 reports of rape in 2018, an increase from 229 in 2017. In 2018, attempted rape reports declined from 307 in 2017, to 280. 1,560 reports of groping in 2018, up from 1,440 in 2017. 376 reports of unwanted kissing to the breast, buttocks or mouth in 2018, down from 390 in 2017, and 594 reports of unwanted kissing to a different body part in 2018, up from 570 in 2017.

Riders were the accused in 45 percent of the reports filed when it came to alleged rapes, but were the victims in 92 percent of the combined 464 alleged rape reports.

Women and female-identifying persons accounted for 89 percent of the victims, while men and male-identifying individuals made up 8 percent. Non-binary identifying persons accounted for less than 1 percent of reported victims, the report showed.

Each of those incidents represents an individual who has undergone a horrific trauma,” Tony West, Uber’s chief legal officer, told NBC News.

“But I’m not surprised by those numbers. And I’m not surprised because sexual violence is just much more pervasive in society than I think most people realize.”

The news has undoubtedly affected Uber’s relationship with stakeholder’s.

According to, Market Insider the company is on trajectory to lose $1 billion from its market cap after the report’s release. Uber’s stock dropped 2.2% in premarket trading on Friday at 5 a.m., one day after the report was released.

In response to the report, the company has committed to the following measures in order to create a safer riding process for users and drivers, including sharing the name of individuals who have been banned from the app over serious offenses, mandatory sexual assault education for drivers, and the ability to discreetly text 911 through the app, according to CBS New York.