I thought I understood money very well when I first graduated college. I found cheap rent. I was paying my bills. (I was, of course, completely oblivious to the fact that I was still on my parents’ health insurance plan, being relieved of that expense, and if I had taken that on, I would have been in the red each month!). I was a freelance writer, and had convinced clients to pay me, like $7 more per hour than minimum wage and thought that was quite clever of me if I do say so myself. Wow, wow, wow, was I naïve. By the time you turn 30, or at the very least by your mid thirties, you have a few experiences that change your views on finances. You face a few hiccups like hitting a curb and having to replace two of your (expensive) tires, facing your first big medical bill and realizing oh a deductible means I have to pay them $2,300 before they pay for anything, getting priced out of your apartment and realizing you can only afford rent controlled places, and things like that. You can realize that you didn’t, after all, have such a great grasp on that whole money thing. Want to know one of my biggest dumb-dumb money moments of my 20s? Well, I didn’t know that as a freelancer, your employers don’t take taxes out of your paycheck, and that you must pay those on your own either through quarterly estimates or a huge check to the IRS at the end of the year. So when my first year as a freelancer came to an end, I thought I’d done quite well—I thought I’d saved over $10,000 that year!—only to find that I had to send over half the money in my checking account to the IRS. Yikes. Yup, learning about money isn’t easy. Here are alarming financial realizations you have in your 30s. via GIPHY You’re halfway done making your money If you plan on retiring in your sixties, then you’re already halfway done with making all the money you’re supposed to make. Woah. You’ve only really been in the work field for maybe a decade, but as far as your lifespan goes, your working years are halfway over. You’re just now making decent pay, and the clock has started to tick on you making enough to retire on.

via GIPHY And you don’t have enough This is when you realize that perhaps you don’t have that much money. You thought you did, because you save a bit each month, and you can afford to vacation a couple times a year. But when you ask yourself, “Yeah but am I saving enough to fund my life if I stopped working at 65 and lived for another 25 years after that?” you realize “Oh, I’m, like, broke.”

via GIPHY Also, retirement is scary There is this odd dichotomy happening in which, you both want enough money so that you can retire one day, but you also realize there’s something very depressing about that happening. Essentially, the plan is to save up enough money so that one day, you’ll have nothing to do but…wait to die? It’s really too early to think about all of that, but it does cross your mind.

via GIPHY You only save how much each year? Your view of your savings shifts. I used to be quite proud of myself for putting aside a couple hundred bucks a month. I thought that the very fact that I was saving anything at all was great, as I had friends living paycheck to paycheck. But in your thirties you start to realize that if you’re only saving a coupe hundred bucks a month, you’re barely saving over $2,000 a year. When all is said and done, $2,000 out of your full salary is very little. How did all that money go away?!

via GIPHY You need savings to fund unemployment By this age, you’ve learned that there is almost no such thing as job stability. Even friends in the most stable jobs have lost their jobs. Perhaps you’ve lost a job or two. So now, you’re aware that you need savings to fund your life, should you ever be unemployed for a long time again. You’ve also learned that a long time can mean half a year or more. You used to think, “I’ll never be unemployed for more than a few weeks.” Ah. Those were the blissful, naïve days.

via GIPHY How did you ever get by in your 20s? You really wonder how you got by in your 20s. You must have pulled some magic tricks. Where are those tricks now? Looking back on what you made then, and how much you loved to go out for drinks and buy new handbags, you genuinely do not understand how you didn’t go broke and get evicted from your apartment. Oh, right, your parents still helped with some of your bills…

via GIPHY You’ve made some dumb purchases There are many purchases you wish you could take back, now that you realize how valuable that money was. Why did you buy so many of those $300 pairs of shoes? Those shoes could have covered your deductible on your car insurance today! Why did you stay in nice hotels when you traveled? You could have happily stayed in a hostel with your friends and saved over $500 on every trip.

via GIPHY Your income must frighten some people You realize now there have been times in your life when you have proudly told someone how much you make, and that person must have been…terrified. You thought you made a lot at the time, but now you realize, to your boyfriend’s mom or doctor or whoever was asking, your salary must have seemed quite concerning.

via GIPHY You care about health insurance details You used to think that paying for health insurance was just a nuisance that you had to do, but didn’t really need to do, if that makes sense. You didn’t pay attention to details of the plan. You just sought out the cheapest one. Now, you’re a bit older. You do see a specialist. You have a couple of prescriptions. And if your plan charges $50 per prescription and $200 for specialist visits, that’s a problem.

via GIPHY If you had a child, you’d be broke If you don’t have children, some of your friends probably do, and listening to them talk about the expenses of parenthood has made you realize Oh if I had kids, I’d be dead broke now. You thought you were doing pretty well, and you are, for just covering yourself. But if you added a kid to the equation, you’d be in a dire financial situation.

via GIPHY It’s so damn hard to keep money It is just very hard to hold onto money. You’ve started to furiously try to keep as many of your dollars as you can. You almost want to just sit by your money, protecting it. It feels like something is always after it. You think you make a lot, but then, by the time you pay your rent, your car insurance, your car payment, your health insurance, your phone bill, your groceries, and your gas…there is almost nothing left. You’re starting to understand the life-long frustration your parents always spoke about regarding expenses.

via GIPHY There will always be surprises You realize there will always be surprise expenses and you should not consider your regular expenses the only ones you have to budget for. You go over your budget, detract regular expenses from your take-home income (after taxes), and then, you deduct another $150 to $300 for some annoying surprise expense you just know will come up each month.

via GIPHY What big surprise is coming next? You may start to sit up at night panicking, paranoid, just wondering what massive expense the universe is sending your way right now. Oh, your very best friend has decided to get married in China, is that it? That’ll cost $2,000. Maybe there is some bill that somehow fell through the cracks and now it has a huge late fee. You may drive yourself a little nuts, wanting to get ahead of the issue, and you don’t even know what the issue is.

via GIPHY You may receive an inheritance soon This thought enters your mind. You don’t like it. But there it is: here you are, worrying about when or how you’ll get the windfall of money you need to buy a home or retire and realize oh my parents are probably leaving me money. You don’t like the thought, like I said, because it involves your parents no longer being here. But they are older, and you can’t help what crosses your mind.