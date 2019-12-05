“Please Free Him” Joycelyn Savage Denies Claims Of Patreon Account Says R. Kelly Is Her Best Friend

For the past two weeks, we thought Joycelyn Savage, one of R. Kelly’s remaining girlfriends, had broken her silence, seen the light and was ready to speak about what she had been experiencing with R. Kelly. But it turns out that the Patreon was not started by her. The site was never able to verify her identity and so they shut down the site and returned the money to the people who had paid to read the content.

It hurts my heart. I would never in a million years hurt him like this. I would never do that. So it’s really, really, really sad that somebody would pretend to be me and put it out in the world and say that I’m a victim, that I am brainwashed. I’m a sex slave. Lord have mercy, it doesn’t get worser than that. And that I have Stockholm Syndrome. It’s just really sad and I’m just heartbroken for all of this that’s going on. Me and Azriel still go to the court dates. We still support him. We still talk to him. We still see him.

Later she read a prepared statement.

“I am truly tired of all the lies that they are saying about the man we love so much and our best friend R. Kelly. It has been said that I have left him and he has abused me and all kinds of nonsense. I have said before none of it is true. It is a shame how they are treating him. It is so wrong on so many levels and he does not deserve this. I am not going to be a part of the assassination of R. Kelly’s name, his career and his character. How will we ever be able to get a fair trial anywhere in the world with all these lies being spread about him. Please free him and let him come home in peace. I promise you he is not the person you think he is. He is the best thing that has ever happened to me and Azriel. I talk to him everyday and I see him every two weeks. He truly wants to thank all of his fans for believing in him.”

You can watch her full comments in the video below.