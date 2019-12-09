If you love Black sitcoms you’re likely a fan of Kim Fields—Regine, her ever-so superficial character on “Living Single” was the prototype for all things faux bougie. Over the years the former child star has built up her resume to include directing, but she’s returning to the front of the camera this holiday season in the Lifetime movie, “You Light Up My Christmas“. The busy entertainer stopped by In This Room to drop a few gems about the lessons she’s grateful for off screen and more. Check it out.