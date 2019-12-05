Nancy Pelosi Urges House Judiciary Committee To Draft Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi took the podium on Thursday morning, asking House Judiciary Committee members to proceed with drafting articles of impeachment against Trump.

“Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders, and our heart full of love for America, today I am asking our Chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” she said.

While there was little doubt that Trump would face the next steps leading to impeachment in the House, Pelosi’s announcement will mark an important moment in history. As we reported, after the Judiciary Committee, a formal vote will occur in the House. If passed, the process will then proceed to the Senate for a trial.

Pelosi began by quoting from the Declaration of The Independence, aligning it with the history of how an impeachment provision came to be under the articles of the Constitution.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Pelosi said. “Our democracy is what is at stake, the President leaves us but no choice but to act.”

Pelosi’s appearance marks the second time she’s publicly addressed the impeachment inquiry after announcing the House was launching a formal probe in September. House Democrats are currently engulfed in an inquiry to determine whether Trump overstepped his powers by withholding military aid to the Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden.

On Wednesday the House Judiciary Committee listened to the testimonies of three constitutional law professors to determine whether or not Trump’s actions with Ukraine called for impeachment. Prior to that, several Trump aides had faced public hearings regarding their knowledge of the matter.

According to the AP, prior to Thursday’s speech, Pelosi addressed her Democratic colleagues on Wednesday asking, “Are you ready?” Those in the room told the outlet that the answer was yes.

Trump’s press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to Pelosi’s announcement on Twitter writing, “Speaker Pelosi & the Democrats should be ashamed. @realDonaldTrump has done nothing but lead our country – resulting in a booming economy, more jobs & a stronger military, to name just a few of his major accomplishments. We look forward to a fair trial in the Senate.”

Trump is now the 4th president in American history to face an impeachment vote.