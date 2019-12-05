Sorry, Your Partner Can’t Recover From Trauma With You

1 of 15

Almost every woman I’m close with has tried it: loving a broken man. It’s not as if they go out and seek someone with issues. Not every person with trauma presents as such right away. It can take time to realize that someone has some unresolved emotional pain. People who’ve been through something terrible can still be functional for 80 percent of their lives (or more!) but when they aren’t functional—when their wounds are exposed—it’s severe. It can just take time to see that—so much time that you’re already attached at that point. Sure, there are cases when we do perhaps seek out someone who is broken—that may be the type of person we date when we still don’t fully love ourselves. Water seeks its own level, as they say, and we can feel most comfortable with someone else who struggles in the self-love department, when we’re struggling there, too. And sometimes it’s not that complex: sometimes you, when you’re in a good place, can just fall for a guy, knowing he’s still got some personal work to do, and just hoping he’ll…do it. The unfortunate truth is that it’s very hard—dare I say impossible—for someone to recover and heal from true trauma while in a relationship. If a couple is together for a very long time, and then, while in the relationship, one person suffers trauma, the couple can often work through it together. But when we’re talking about two single individuals meeting for the first time, and one of them has some serious baggage that needs to be addressed, it’s very rare that that can work out. As much as you may want it to. So, I’m sorry, but he can’t heal from trauma while he’s with you. Here’s why. Emotions aren’t always convenient In life, many of us have to time or schedule our emotions—it’s how the world goes round. We don’t get to have a break down and cry at work when our boss is mean to us. We finish work, and cry at home. That’s just kind of the deal with life. And when you’re an emotionally sound person, you understand that, and you can handle that. But when someone is healing from trauma, it’s important he can express himself at any time.

He’ll schedule his emotions for you Even if you tell this guy that, at any time, if feelings come up from the past and he needs to cry, cancel plans, and just talk about what he’s going through, that he can, he won’t really take you up on that. He will always feel pressure to put on a happy face if, say, that day, you two had plans you’d been looking forward to for weeks. Someone healing from trauma needs the freedom to really just grieve and let the emotions flow openly when they come. And it’s hard to do that when you have a partner who relies on you to put on a happy face sometimes.

Therapy is private If someone has gone through something really traumatizing, therapy will likely be necessary. And the only way for therapy to be effective is for the person in therapy to be able to talk about anything he needs, freely, knowing those topics will never leave the room. He needs to be able to express any thought or feeling that comes up, knowing that no outside party will judge.

You won’t like that You can try to say that you don’t need to know what happens in your partner’s therapy sessions and that you respect that it’s private. But the truth is that A) You can begin to develop resentment over that very intimate relationship he has with the therapist and B) he can sense that resentment, and then he may even edit what he tells his therapist, as some form of trying to respect you. That’s not helpful for him.

He isn’t himself When someone has unhealed trauma, he isn’t himself. You can see glimpses of him. He can even experience full days and weeks when he gets his full self back. But he will never fully be himself until he has gone through therapy and healed. Having unresolved trauma is like wearing goggles that alter one’s perception, and even controls one’s behaviors.

So then…who is he? It’s very hard and painful to admit this but if you are dating someone with trauma, you don’t know that man. You can’t know him because he hardly knows himself. I know this from firsthand experience. I dated two men with unresolved trauma. We eventually split up, they went to years of therapy, and when I met them again…I didn’t recognize them. I realized whoever I dated while I was with them, that was a ghost. That was…a costume.

These things can’t be rushed “Take all the time you need,” you’ll say. “There is no rush to heal—don’t speed it along on my account,” you’ll assure him. And you’ll regret saying that. And you’ll realize you didn’t mean it. Well, you thought you did at the time, but you didn’t realize just how damn long it takes someone to recover from trauma. You’ll feel like your relationship is on a very long hold and you may get tired of it.

The rush won’t help him Nobody can get better with a clock ticking loudly in the background. Nobody can just focus inward and really work on his healing with the strong feeling that his partner is standing behind him, looking at her watch, and wondering when this will be over with so they can get on with their lives. You know how a pot of water never boils when you watch it? Well, a broken person never heals when someone is timing him.

You’re going to have needs You may be okay with putting your needs aside for a while, as your partner’s healing takes precedence. You may say that it’s alright that he rarely comes with you to social occasions, since he has social anxiety due to his trauma. You may say it’s okay that he often cancels on you—when you two have plans with other people—at the last minute because he has a wave of uncontrollable emotions. But you won’t be okay with it forever.

Something will have to give Your partner will start to sense that you’re tired of not having a partner who is fully present. He’ll pick up on the fact that you’re very disappointed when he bails on the double date you had planned with your best friend and her husband for the fourth time because he’s feeling depressed. So one of two things will happen: he’ll pretend to be okay, come along to make you happy, and resent you for it. Or he won’t and you’ll…start to resent him.

You might be his crutch This is tough to hear, but it may be particularly bad for someone who is healing from trauma to have a romantic partner—a romantic relationship may hinder his progress. Having a romantic relationship can feel like a false seal of approval—a false sign that everything is actually okay and there’s no need to get better! He may feel, “Well, somebody loves me so, I don’t really need to change.”

And you may like that This is an even tougher thing to process, but you may take some odd pleasure in being his crutch. It can feel flattering that somebody trusts you and finds so much comfort in you—so much that he even says, “I can quit therapy. You’re all I need.” It’s hard for the ego not to respond positively to that. But this can be a very unhealthy cycle for everybody involved.

His therapist will have something to say about it You should know that your partner’s therapist will likely suggest to him that right now, when he needs to focus all of his energy and attention on himself, and when his emotions are unpredictable, this may not be the best time to try to get a romantic relationship off the ground. And she’s right…And he may listen to her advice.

It’ll be all about him The relationship will feel like it’s all about him. It has to be that way if he even stands a chance of recovering. Every day will be about making sure he feels that he’s in a safe environment to emote the way that he needs to. You’ll often need to drop everything you’re doing to be there for him when intense feelings come up. It won’t really be a relationship so much as it will be a project.