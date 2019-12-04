Offset Denies Cheating After His Instagram Profile Was Allegedly Hacked

Rappers Offset and Cardi B have come a long way from the tumultuous issues they faced in their relationship just a year after they were married. In December of 2018, Cardi announced she and Offset were separating amid cheating rumors.

The head “Migo” then publicly apologized to Cardi during her Rolling Loud set, and the two later went on to reconcile early this year.

But their happy home was almost disrupted again, when Tekashi 69’s girlfriend, Jade, accused Offset of sliding in her DMS.

Jade screen recorded an alleged message from Offset’s verified IG account. The message said “I miss you,” and was reportedly sent at 1:36 am. Jade posted the video with a loaded caption, saying, “Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE, why are you writing me you don’t respect her??????? There [is] a lot of shit I haven’t exposed yet, but there’s a time for that.” She then added a Cardi B lyric for extra punch, “I’m the QUEEN of talking shit now I’m backing it up.”

In the aftermath, Offset claims his Instagram account along with his email and other social media accounts, were hacked.

“Somebody hacked one of my emails. You know what I’m saying? It’s connected to all of my s–t,” the father of four said in Cardi B’s Insta-stories. “And that’s how I got hacked.”

Offset also tried to show proof by showing an email he received from Instagram reporting of “unusual activity.” His Twitter handle also started firing off some obscene tweets around the same time.

“I’ve been having a good weekend, man. I wake up to the bulls–t. I’m with my family man,” he said and told his fans he had a “great Thanksgiving” with his loved ones and that he “aint on no bulls–t.”

Cardi backed up her man’s claims, sharing her own videos to Instagram saying, “Everybody knows he’s done some dumb shit. But come on now, [he’s] not dumb, he’s not crazy, we’ve been so good, we had a sweet weekend, our life has been good, he’s not going to play himself like that. That’s why I’m not going to entertain that, that’s why I’m not getting rowdy. Simple as that.”

Jade, however is not convinced, telling Instagram that it’s a little too convenient. She called out Offset on her own social media saying,”The hack started after you got exposed.”

Well, if Cardi B believes him, guess that’s all that matters.