Michelle Obama Opens Up About Feeling Panicked Before Embarking On Her Nationwide Book Tour: “Was It Going To Be Any Good?”

Even though Michelle Obama is one of the most admired women in the world, the former First Lady felt anxious right before she launched her nationwide book tour.

Obama’s memoir, Becoming, was a best seller–and the audio version of the book is now Grammy nominated. But before her book became a hit, Obama had to confront her own anxieties about her venture into authorship.

In a recent interview with People, Mrs. O revealed that despite her public image, in her day-to-day activities she keeps things very casual.

“If you saw me on most days, in my sweats or workout clothes, you’d see that I don’t make a very good rock star. Of course, life feels a little different than it did while we were in the White House,” Obama explained.

Even though Obama is always fashionably dressed and speaks with confidence in the public-eye, the fitness advocate had last minute stage fright right before her book tour kicked off.

“I still remember,” she told the outlet, “waking up in a bit of a panic the night before my first tour event in the United Center in Chicago, this huge basketball arena. Were people really going to come? Was it going to be any good?”

And even though this wasn’t the first time Obama has captivated an audience with her words, her former work was always tied to politics. But her vulnerable revelations in Becoming were just about her, and that presented a whole new challenge of transparency for FLOTUS.

“Here I’d been first lady of the United States for eight years, giving speeches in front of huge crowds, but this felt so different,” she said of hitting the road and selling out 31 arenas on tour.

“I recognize now that the memoir and the tour were really different than what I’d done before — I wasn’t promoting a policy or rallying votes; I was out there, alone, talking about my feelings and vulnerabilities,” Obama told People. “That’s enough for anybody to lose a little sleep.”