George Zimmerman Files $100M Lawsuit Against Trayvon Martin’s Family

The family of Trayvon Martin is again faced with publicly reliving their daily nightmare of losing their son to a senseless act caused by irrevocable racism and gun violence.

George Zimmerman and his lawyers filed a lawsuit in a Polk County Circuit Court on Wednesday seeking $100 million in civil damages, alleging defamation, abuse of civil process and conspiracy, the Miami Herald reports. Zimmerman is represented by Larry Klayman, a lawyer with a conservative politic, and the former founder of Judicial Watch.

Zimmerman, the man who was allowed to walk free in the 2012 shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, names Martin’s mother Sybrina Fulton as the lead defendant, Benjamin Crump, the lawyer who represented the Martin’s in the Zimmerman case, and HarpersCollins Publishers, citing a book written by Crump titled, “Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People,” in the suit.

According to the Herald, the suit is based on the findings of an upcoming documentary, slated to release in Florida this week. The arguments claim prosecutors relied heavily on the testimony of Rachel Jeantel, a friend of Trayvon’s. However, Zimmerman claims Jeantel was an “imposter and fake witness,” who fabricated accounts of her testimony.

Over the last five years, Zimmerman has faced numerous arrests and allegations of abuse, none of which have amounted to any real consequences or jail time. His public displays have been disrespectful to the Martin family and has shown little remorse over the taking of a young Black man’s life.

Despite this, Zimmerman incredulously claims “he dropped out of school after the charges, has received death threats and has suffered ‘great mental anguish, resulting in Zimmerman requiring professional treatment by psychologists for anxiety, depression, insomnia, and weight gain,'” the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, reports who also obtained a copy of the suit.

Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch vigilante, was acquitted in 2013, claiming self-defense in the fatal shooting. Martin, who was an unarmed Black teen, was walking home to his father’s home from a local store. His death spurred a series of protests, and can be argued as one of the most significant moments in the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I have every confidence that this unfounded and reckless lawsuit will be revealed for what it is – another failed attempt to defend the indefensible and a shameless attempt to profit off the lives and grief of others,” Crump responded in a statement obtained by the Herald.