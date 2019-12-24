How To Bask In Italian Hospitality As A Black Girl In Venice

Venice is known for art, history, and culture, and welcomes solo travelers as warmly as those who visit as couples, families and tour groups. Whether you go directly to Venice or make a stop there as part of your travels through Italy or Europe, you most certainly won’t be disappointed by the luxury offered. Here are the best places to stay, things to do, and where to eat.

Getting There

Depending on your departure city, direct flights may be available. If not, plenty of opportunities for connecting flights make arrival and departure easy. Turkish Airlines Business Class is the most comfortable way to get there.

Enjoy roomy seating with delicious meals and top in-flight entertainment choices. Preferred check-in alleviates stress and, upon landing, Blacklane’s airport concierge services get you through the airport immigration and customs stations quickly and easily. Choose Blacklane chauffeur services for hotel transportation too, and to get around the city. Local drivers know the best routes.

Bask in Italian Hospitality

For the utmost in high-end luxury, stay at Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Beach Resort. Its private island location offers guests a one-of-a-kind seaside experience that’s just minutes from the heart of Venice by shuttle. Rooms and suites bring the colors of Venice indoors, with Moorish palettes and patterns to interest and engage. The hotel’s Tropicana Restaurant and Blue Bar are open year-round; Tropicana Terrace and Bistrot del Mare by Cera offer al fresco dining in season.

The JW Marriott Venice Resort and Spa, located on Isola delle Rose, which is known for its natural beauty, carries the charm of the island into the design and decor of each room and suite. A high-end yet sustainable approach to everything from the hotel’s rooftop pool, restaurants, bars, and lounges, and spa services create a back-to-nature aesthetic couched in luxury.

At the Sina Centurion Palace Venice, revel in 5-star service right on the world-famous Grand Canal. This hotel puts guests within walking distance of many Venetian landmarks and attractions. Classical architecture with modern amenities, coupled with the traditional Venetian interior garden, make for an authentic experience.

See the Best of Venice

Actually setting foot in the historic Piazza San Marco exceeds the most beautiful photos of tourists and pigeons in St. Mark’s Square you’ve ever seen. Stroll the arcade for local shopping and cafes. For the best views, visit during early morning hours or after the tourist swells die down in the late afternoon. Gondola rides in Venice are legendary and they’re the best way to explore the city, as cars aren’t allowed on most of the city streets. See the Rialto Bridge, St. Mark’s Square, Old City streets and alleyways, and Basilica di San Marco. For a more intimate look at the Basilica, take the time to visit inside. It’s a stunning combination of Byzantine and Roman influences that reflects nearly one thousand years of history and culture.

Fine Venetian Dining

Like virtually any other city that welcomes tourists, there are dozens of Venetian restaurants for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks. Some of the standout choices, however, are Bar Ai Artisti, which sits outside the typical tourist areas, and serves light fare and drinks with great hospitality indoors or al fresco. Visit 1000 Gourmet for traditional and creative pizzas influenced by Italian regions near and far; or try Pizzeria Trattoria all’Anfora for casual dining — if available, ask for interior garden seating. For fine dining, book a table at Ristorante Alle Corone; it’s especially well-known for seafood dishes, and each menu item is plated with sophisticated flair. Waterside dining at Versus Meridianem is an always-popular choice.

Venice offers sights, sounds, and tastes unlike any other destination in Italy. From cultural landmarks to local restaurants and high-end hotels, it’s the perfect place to visit solo. If you’re planning your 2020 travel list right now, make sure this historical city is on it.