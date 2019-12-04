Dwyane Wade’s Son Zaire Defends Zion Against Social Media Trolls: “We Didn’t Ask For Ya’ll Opinion”

It’s beautiful to see how the entire Wade family has rallied together to protect and defend Zion.

A few days ago, social media trolls attacked Zion after Dwayne Wade posted a photo on social media of his child rocking nails and a crop top. The former NBA star addressed the backlash on Twitter, calling it “stupidity.”

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so I get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!” the retired athlete told his followers.

A fan wrote to Dwyane lauding him for his support of Zion, saying,

“Idk if @DwyaneWade & @itsgabrielleu know how POWERFUL & MOVING it is that they’re embracing their son’s individuality. (Damnit I’m crying) In our community, being given autonomy over your body, beliefs, image, & statements as a child isn’t a thing. That child is free & happy.”

Now Dwyane’s son Zaire is stepping in to support his sibling. He posted a photo of himself and his sibling while he was sitting on a throne.

Zaire had a very clear message for any haters, “We didn’t ask for y’all opinion 🤣,” he captioned the image.

So beautiful to see Black men rally for Zion given the history of homophobia and transphobia in our communities.