Botham Jean’s Brother Receives Police Award For Embracing Former Cop Convicted Of Murder

On Tuesday, Botham Jean’s brother Brandt Jean, 18, accepted an award from the Texas-based Institute for Law Enforcement Administration, over his decision to hug the former Dallas officer who fatally shot his brother last September.

Brandt was given the Institute’s 2019 Ethical Courage Award based on his decision to embrace Amber Guyger after she was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison on October 2, The Dallas Morning News reports.

“I am grateful for this award for the same reason I was grateful for the opportunity to embrace her after she was convicted of murder in her trial,” he continued. “After being found guilty by a jury of her peers, sentenced under the law, Ms. Guyger needed to be forgiven, and I needed to be free from the burden of unforgiveness.”

“I am honored to accept it on behalf of my brother Botham Shem Jean, who was an example of ethical leadership,” Brandt said.

“I never intended for the statement I made to the person that murdered my brother to receive such international recognition,” he said. “To be honest, I struggled with it for a long time as I struggled with accepting this award from this agency.”

“I want you all to know that I am not a threat, that young black males are not inherently dangerous or criminal,” Brandt Jean said to the crowd of onlookers according to the Dallas Morning News. “I implore you to champion policies and procedures that amplify the value of all lives. I insist that you encourage diverse leadership that can model inclusion and restraint.

He concluded by asking the group of law enforcement supporters and workers to reexamine their biases and remember Botham’s legacy.

But Brandt was not alone in his decision to hug Guyger. The presiding judge, Tammy Kemp, also faced scrutiny for approaching Guyger with a hug after the sentence was read, while also providing Guyger with a bible and words of comfort.

Both actions proved to be a pivotal moment and sparked discussions regarding the sanctity of Black lives underscored by the burden placed on Black people to forgive those who have routinely and historically advocated for our deaths.

Botham was shot and killed by Guyger on September 6, 2018, after she entered his apartment. After her arrest and during her subsequent trial, Guyger argued that she confused Botham’s apartment for her own and became startled when she found him sitting on his couch, watching TV and eating ice cream.